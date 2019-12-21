Czinano cements Iowa’s offensive identity

Megan Gustafson’s departure has not derailed Iowa’s post play in 2019-20. Sophomore Monika Czinano has become the playmaker in the frontcourt.

Iowa center Monika Czinano shoots during a game against Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday December 11, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 75-69. Cizano had a total of 20 points.

Following Megan Gustafson’s graduation at the end of the Hawkeyes’ 2018-19 season, it seemed unclear what Iowa’s offense might look like in 2019-20.

Gustafson — now with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings — accounted for 1,001 of Iowa’s points last season. She holds records for most career points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460) in a Hawkeye women’s basketball uniform.

Despite the departure of Gustafson, the Hawkeyes’ offensive identity has remained unchanged, thanks in large part to Gustafson’s successor, Monika Czinano.

“The bigger question is, what didn’t I learn from Megan?” Czinano said. “She had the most amazing work ethic, and that’s the most important thing I learned from her. Kind of just what it takes to play at this level and how to make it work. It’s not easy being a Division 1 athlete and also being a 19-year-old girl. She’s definitely one of my role models.”

The sophomore came into the Hawkeyes’ matchup with Drake on Dec. 21 in Carver-Hawkeye averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. In addition, Czinano leads the nation in field-goal shooting, 71.4 percent.

“[We’re] very confident, we really do [feel like she’s going to score with each touch],” senior Makenzie Meyer said. “Going out into the third quarter, I remember Monika was open a couple times, and I got her the ball and knew right away that it was going in.”

Czinano’s impressive play continued against the Bulldogs. She scored 17 points and swiped a steal in nearly 30 minutes of action. Iowa took care of Drake, 79-67.

Czinano has been particularly effective in the first half on offense against Iowa’s last two in-state opponents. Against Iowa State on Dec. 11, she contributed 12 of Iowa’s 36 first-half points. The pattern continued against Drake; Czinano scored 13 of the Hawkeyes’ 39 first-half points.

After slowing down a bit in the second half against the Bulldogs, Czinano fouled out of the game with 29.3 seconds left. With the game well in hand, the Hawkeye faithful showed their appreciation; with a smile on her face, Czinano exited the court to a standing ovation.

Head coach Lisa Bluder said Czinano’s lack of experience on the floor prior to this season speaks volumes about how incredible her early season success has been.

“Monika is a sophomore, but she didn’t play a lot her freshman year, and so she’s kind of like a freshman,” Bluder said. “Other than the fact that she was a part of the system and knows what the expectation is. She knows what the culture of our program is.”

After their victory over Drake, Czinano and the Hawkeyes finished in-state play 2-1, losing to Northern Iowa and conquering Iowa State. After a short break for the holiday season, the Hawkeyes will begin conference play on the road against Nebraska on Dec. 28.

“I think as the season goes on, you take a little bit from each game and you learn from it, which makes us really excited to go into Big Tens like we are right now,” Czinano said. “Obviously, we’re going to learn more from that, too. I’m really confident in our team right now and really excited for what lies ahead.”