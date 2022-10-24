2022 Voter Guide

Information in this report is compiled from the Iowa Secretary of State website and the Johnson County Auditor’s website.

In-Person Voting

On Election Day, you can vote in person at your precinct polling location see precinct locations here. Due to redistricting, precinct locations may be different than previous years.

Map by Ryan Hansen/The Daily Iowan

To vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 8, voters are required to show a valid state issued identification card or driver’s license.

If you are pre-registered to vote it will make the time at the poll booth easier. If you are not registered to vote, see how to register to vote here.

The Approved forms of ID for pre-registered voters include:

Iowa driver's license or non-operator ID

S. passport

Tribal ID card/document

S. military or veteran ID

Iowa voter ID card

If you are not registered to vote and your address has not changed since the last time you were issued an ID, you are also allowed to use the following forms of ID to register and vote on election day.

Out-of-state driver's license or non-operator ID

Employer-issued ID

Student ID issued by an Iowa high school or college

If your address has changed then you will need to bring proof of residence to the polls, which includes a sign lease, utility bills, bank statement, or paycheck.

You can also vote in person before election day starting on Oct. 19. The same rules apply for early voting as in-person voting on election day. See a map and hours for early voting locations and election day precinct locations here.

Absentee/ Mail-In Ballots

A voter can also request a mail-in or absentee ballot from the Johnson County Auditor’s office. To request a mail-in ballot, a voter must mail or turn in an absentee ballot request form to the Auditor’s office at 913 South Dubuque St., to obtain a form you can print one off from the website listed here or you can pick up a copy at the Auditor’s office.

Voters that would like to vote absentee must register to vote before requesting a ballot.

You can request a mailed absentee ballot by Oct. 24, by 5 p.m. Ballots begin being mailed from the auditor’s office on Oct. 19.

Your ballot must be at the County Auditor’s office before 8 p.m. on election night Nov. 8 to be counted in the election results.

You can either mail your ballot far enough in advance so that it will arrive by election day; turn it in to the auditor’s office in-person or at a county sanctioned drop-box during business hours or by 8 p.m. on election day Nov. 8; or designate an immediate family member, a member of your household, or if you are disabled a caregiver to return the ballot to the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on election day Nov. 8.

Otherwise, a voter can surrender their absentee ballot at their precinct voting place or cast a provisional ballot at your precinct. A voter cannot turn in their absentee ballot at a precinct location.

You can track your absentee ballot on the Iowa of Secretary of State website or by clicking here until it reaches your county auditor’s office.