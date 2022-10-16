A push for inclusivity: V Fixmer-Oraiz’s journey to Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidacy

While rain trickled down onto East Washington Street and bounced off food stand tents at the Iowa City Farmers Market on Sept.17, V Fixmer-Oraiz stood near the entrance of Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp and spoke with community members about their Johnson County Board of Supervisors campaign.

All sporting rain jackets, V’s grandparents, John and Val Bowman, spoke with V’s wife, Natalie Fixmer-Oraiz, while the Fixmer-Oraiz children — Emmons, 7, and Celso, 4 — ate powdered sugar donuts from a vendor.

V is one of four Johnson County residents vying for one of two open seats on the board in the general election on Nov. 8. They are running against Jammie Bradshaw, R-Lone Tree; Jon Green, D-Lone Tree; and Phil Hemingway, R-West Liberty.

V said it is important for their children to understand the election process and be exposed to political and worldly situations, including the Russia-Ukraine War and the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. V brings Emmons and Celso to the farmers market to speak with community members or drags a wagon up and down grassy hills while they door-knock through small towns.

Because of V’s participation in the election process, Emmons often asks to listen to the news on the way to school or the Iowa City Public Library.

“I don’t want [Emmons] to grow up railing against one side or the other,” V said. “I want him to see what it is for what it is and understand at least the breadth of it — if not the depth of it.”

After V entered the race, they said Emmons has talked more about Democrats and Republicans than ever before.

“It’s not because I’m this die-hard Democrat,” V said. “It’s the ways our society pins these things against each other. And I think our responsibility as parents is to just retain that curiosity.”

Curiosity continued during the primary elections, when V, Green, and Seth Zimmerman battled for two spots to run in the general election for the board.

Despite the friendly battle between other Democratic candidates in the June primaries — with two Republicans and two Democrats running for the open seats in the general election — V and Green now work closely together and help with each other’s campaigning.

“There’s two people that believe in a woman’s right to choose, there’s two people that believe in a livable wage, and it’s me and Jon,” V said. “We’re climate activists, we believe in racial justice, and we do the work.”

V has worked with the current board for about five-and-a-half years as Johnson County Historic Poor Farm manager. In February, a few board members approached V and mentioned they should consider running for the board.

With V’s experience working closely with the board, they said they already understand some tasks such as agenda and budget planning. V said they are excited to potentially step into a role that could have a larger impact on the community they reside in.

“I saw that there was an open seat and felt like it was really time to step outside of my comfort zone,” V said. “Having more of a policy influence and a budgetary influence I think would be just a better opportunity given the experience that I have, given who I am, too. I mean, I can’t get away from identity politics. It just informs who we are everywhere, right?”

V, who is transgender, biracial, and identifies as queer, said showing community members that all types of people live in Johnson County and deserve to be heard would be very valuable on the board.

If V is elected to the board, they would be the first biracial, transgender, and queer person in an elected county position in Iowa.

“I think that we can do a better job of inclusivity. It’s 2022,” V said. “We need to have that representation.”