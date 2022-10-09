Trials and triumphs: Jammie Bradshaw’s path to Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidacy

Jammie Bradshaw and her husband, James Bradshaw, ride in the front seats of their rundown, do-it-yourself hot pink Jeep during a parade near their rural home in Lone Tree, Iowa, on Aug. 27. A banner zip tied to the back of the vehicle reads, “Jammie Bradshaw Johnson County Supervisor.”

Two flags — one pink American flag and a flag promoting Jammie — fly above the back seats where the Bradshaw children — Harmony, Heather, John, and Cheyenne — sit, throwing handfuls of Tootsie Rolls and glow sticks to parade-goers.

Whether it’s through road trips aboard the colorful Jeep or adventures through the Maquoketa Caves, the Bradshaw family always finds a way to stay connected. And that family connection has remained true during Jammie’s campaigning and preparation for the Nov. 8 general election, where she is a Republican candidate running for one of two open Johnson County Board of Supervisors seats. She isn’t the only Republican in the race, with Phil Hemingway also making a bid. The two were uncontested in the June Republican primary.

Her family is essential to her campaign, participating in various events to promote her candidacy.

“We are very, very close to family,” Jammie said. “[The kids] are what’s important in mine and James’ life. So I have to go out, I have to do these events, I have to door knock. I have to interact in order to do this election. But at the same time, I can take them with me.”

James bought the Jeep Wrangler — which was originally green — in May to lift Jammie’s spirits while Jammie battled breast cancer after being diagnosed with MHS6 in 2020. MHS6 is a genetic disease that increases the risk of certain types of cancer, including colon and rectal cancer.

Jammie wanted to pay tribute to her breast cancer battle, so the Bradshaw family painted the Jeep hot pink — Jammie’s well-known campaign color.

Because of her genetic disease, Jammie said her cancer could come back in a different area at any time.

“My husband’s brother used to say, ‘Embrace the suck and go on,’” Jammie said. “I’ve decided I refuse to let this or anything else stop me.”

As a breast cancer survivor and a U.S. Air Force veteran who spent 10 years serving her country from 2010-20, Jammie and her husband want to continue serving to make the county community stronger.

“James and I have always been big community service style people,” Jammie said. “We have always believed that if you want to make any place the best it can be, you really have to be willing to put in that work.”