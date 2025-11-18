Meet the faces behind Iowa City’s DJ booths

UI musicology Ph.D. candidate Zane Larson said house music and EDM are likely seeing a resurgence due to the current 20-somethings’ nostalgia for popular 2010s artists such as David Guetta. He said trends tend to come around every decade or so, and college students are gravitating toward the popular music they likely heard on the radio growing up.

“People love looking back, and I think it also connects across generations in a way which I find really cool and powerful,” Larson said.

House music was created in Chicago in the 1980s as a counter culture to disco, Larson said. Underground DJs started layering faster beats over disco classics, which made the songs easier to dance to. He said dance music and house music also come from historically marginalized and working-class people, namely LGBTQ+, Latino, and Black communities in the U.S.

Larson said house music is coming back in a significant way now because dance music is associated with party culture — a culture dominated by “bros.” The genre has reached a large, predominantly white audience.

“It shifts to that kind of almost bro-ey culture,” he said. “It’s part of party culture, too.”

Similar shifts have occurred in popular music history with country and rock ‘n’ roll music, Larson said. He said those genres originated in Black spaces and were later popularized by White artists.

He cited Beyoncé as a musician working to reclaim these genres, with albums such as “Cowboy Carter,” which worked to reclaim country music, and her 2023 film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which was a project meant to reclaim house music.

Larson also pointed to the digital age as a reason more young people are picking up a laptop and a sound board rather than a guitar.

He said people are much more tech-savvy now, so learning the basics of sound mixing and transitions is easier than ever.

He cited YouTube videos and Reddit posts from John Summit before his career took off, in which he showed viewers easy ways to start remixing their own songs.

“We’ve even seen it since the 2000s — the decline of people just picking up an instrument and playing it,” he said. “I think we’re really inspired by the technology around us, whether we want to be or not.”