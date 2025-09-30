Decline in vaccine rates raise concern and awareness amid approaching flu season

Rhiannon McNulty, now 4 years old, has been hospitalized three separate times for a number of infectious diseases. On two of the three occasions, the young girl had contracted respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for which a vaccine was not yet available.

The rate at which vaccines are being administered in the U.S. and across the state of Iowa has decreased following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Iowa, 69.6 percent of 2-year-olds in 2023 received the recommended series of vaccines, a percentage typically at the 90 percent mark, according to the Iowa

Immunizes Coalition.

The recommended series in the state of Iowa, laid out by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, includes diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, or DTaP; polio; measles, mumps, and rubella, or MMR; Hepatitis B; Haemophilus influenzae type B ; varicella, the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, and the RSV vaccine for those eligible.

Nationwide, these numbers reflect a similar downturn. According to the National Library of Medicine, the number of 2-year-olds in the U.S. who received four doses of the DTaP vaccine dropped from 89.5 percent in 2019 to 82.5 percent in 2023, and those who received one dose of MMR dropped from 79.9 percent to 72.1 percent.

This impact has been felt on a local level as well. Samuel Jarvis, community health division manager at Johnson County Public Health, said during the 2024-25 school year, roughly 7.7 percent of children in licensed child care were

“Vaccines are one of the most rigorously attested and closely monitored preventive medical advances,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis emphasized the importance of vaccination not only for children, but for employees within schools and day cares in the area, with children who have been vaccinated seeing a reduced number of absences from school or day care.