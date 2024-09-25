Photos: Gabe’s 50th Anniversary Show

Dozens of Iowa City residents made their way Saturday night to Gabe’s 50th Anniversary Show on September 21. The night featured performances from local bands Lou Sherry, Acoustic Guillotine, Cactus 5, Worst Impressions, and Fishbait.

There were also feature performances from experimental techno group Sinner Frenz in the beer garden and DJ Big D Grinder inside on the first floor.

After opening in 1974 as Gabe’s and Walker’s, Gabe’s has undergone various name and ownership changes. Despite this, Gabe’s has rooted itself in Iowa City as a highly renowned dive bar, giving many bands a stage to share their music, regardless of genre. In addition to providing a stage for bands, Gabe’s has been essential in helping bands build camaraderie and lift each other through album release parties and collaborations.

The 50th-anniversary celebration brought together many generations of Gabe’s music fans, ranging from members of the Gabe’s and Walker’s era to first-time Gabe’s concertgoers. Lou Sherry started the night of music at 8:30 p.m. with a small but energy-filled crowd that carried on into the last set by Fishbait, with bassist JJ Razor stating, “We went on stage at 11:30. That’s late, but we were stoked to see how hyped the crowd was, it’s always like that at Gabe’s.”

On Saturday the 28th Fishbait and Worst Impressions will return to the Gabe’s stage again alongside The Toxhards.