Despite legal woes, Trump crowned Iowa caucuses victor

DES MOINES — Former President Donald Trump’s astounding 30-point lead in Monday’s Iowa caucuses proved that Trump’s legal woes have yet to affect his performance in the primary.

Trump faces 91 felony charges, in four separate indictments, for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, the resulting riots on Jan. 6, 2021, his handling of classified documents, and campaign finance violations.

In a historic victory winning the majority of Republican caucusgoers in the state, and with the widest margin in the caucus’s 52-year history, Iowa voters showed they are not concerned with Trump’s legal woes and neither are the majority of GOP voters.

In a December New York Times/Siena College poll 62 of likely Republican primary voters said Trump should still be the nominee, even if he is convicted of a serious crime.

The same poll also found that 64 percent of likely Republican primary voters support Donald Trump, with Nikki Haley lagging at 11 percent, and Ron DeSantis at 9 percent.

In a January edition of the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll, 61 percent of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers said a conviction “does not matter” when determining their general election support for the former president.

Only 18 percent of those polled said a conviction would make them “less likely” to support Trump in a general election contest.

University of Iowa political science professor Timothy Hagle said Trump has campaigned on and gained support from his legal troubles. Hagle said this is due to Trump’s unique popularity and the “rally around the chief” his legal troubles have triggered.

“Every time he got indicted, his poll numbers went up which would be normally the opposite of what we would expect,” Hagle said. “A lot of Trump supporters, especially his really core, most enthusiastic base, that they essentially believed that he was being politically persecuted.”

According to a December New York Times/Siena College Poll, 83 percent of likely Republican primary voters nationwide think the charges against Trump are politically motivated.

UI political science professor Sara Mitchell said the increase in support surrounding Trump’s indictments can also be attributed to an increase in the amount of coverage Trump receives.

Among Trump’s 91 felony charges include charges related to his involvement in the riots that overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mitchell said the majority of Republican caucusgoers don’t view Trump’s charges in the case as insurrection because they believe that the 2020 election results were not accurate.

“I think the Trump campaign and right-wing media have sold the big lie for a long time,” Mitchell said. “So it’s been an effective messaging tool.”

According to an August 2023 CNN poll, 69 percent of Republican voters still think the 2020 election was not legitimate.

Along with criminal charges, Trump also faces two civil lawsuits including a civil trial over fraudulent property valuations in New York brought by New York Attorney General Leticia James and a civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll who said Trump allegedly sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s and has since defamed her.

Trump won Iowa by a landslide, setting his campaign up to capture the momentum heading into New Hampshire.

Trump continues to lead in with 39 percent of the vote among likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters in a January CNN/University of New Hampshire poll. Trump leads Haley by only seven points with Haley holding 32 of the vote in the poll. DeSantis comes in behind Chris Christie — who has since dropped out of the race — and comes in with 5 percent of the vote in the poll.

DeSantis set to flounder in New Hampshire

DeSantis exceeded expectations in Monday’s Iowa caucuses, however, he failed to close in on Trump’s massive lead and he still polls dangerously low in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

DeSantis polls at 5 percent among likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire according to the January CNN/ University of New Hampshire poll and he polls at 7 percent of likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina according to a January Emerson College poll.

While there are still “three tickets out of Iowa” the tickets are not as potent as they once were, Haglesaid.

Hagle said if DeSantis can close in on the 27-point gap between him and Haley in New Hampshire, he could pitch himself more effectively to South Carolina voters.

During his remarks on caucus night, DeSantis affirmed that he will continue his campaign.

“We got our ticket punched,” DeSantis said. “They were just so excited about the fact that they were predicting that we wouldn’t be able to get our ticket punched here out of Iowa.”

Haley polls high in New Hampshire

Haley fell short of caucus night expectations finishing the night with just 19 percent of the vote among Iowa Republican caucusgoers in Monday’s contest.

She had recently overtaken DeSantis’ coveted second place spot in the January Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom, released just days before the Iowa caucuses, polling at 20 percent of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers.

She’s expected to perform well in New Hampshire with current polling averages placing her second to Trump in the Granite State. A January CNN/University of Nebraska poll found that Haley tails Trump with 32 percent of likely New Hampshire primary voters, 7-points behind Trump.

With Haley’s expected performance in New Hampshire she is on track to lead a viable challenge to Trump in her home state of South Carolina.

“At one point in this campaign, there were 14 of us running. I was at two percent in the polls,” Haley said. “But tonight, Iowa did what Iowa does so well. The pundits will analyze the results from every angle. But when you look at how we are doing in New Hampshire, in South Carolina, and beyond, I think we can safely say — Tonight, Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race.”