Green’s re-election run

Green said he takes time to respond to every constituent that sends an e-mail his way.

In November, two seats are open on the board. Four competitors —Republicans Jammie Bradshaw and Phil Hemmingway and fellow Democrat V Fixmer-Oraiz — are vying alongside Green for a spot.

According to Green’s campaign website, Green wants to make certain that the $29 million Johnson County received in stimulus funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act gets distributed in a prioritized manner. Along with utilizing ARPA money, Green is pushing for more affordable housing, transportation, childcare, and better nutrition.

The election, if successful for Green, will start his first full term on the board.

In addition to his own run, Green has been supportive of V Fixmer-Oraiz, and worked alongside them, with two seats being open. Green wants V Fixmer-Oraiz to win a seat with him.

“[Green] has always done everything he could to help someone in trouble in my experience, even if it’s not to his personal benefit,” Taft said.

Infographic by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan

So far in 2022, the Green campaign has raised $6,325, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, from May 3 to July 1.

“I feel like I’ve had a pretty successful 15-16 months in office, and I hope that the voters agree,” Green said.

Green said he is pursuing plans for the county to use its bonding authority to borrow money to create more affordable housing.

“The nature of the beast is a lot of this stuff takes time,” Green said. “It was a huge effort to get direct assistance done. That took longer than I would have liked, but it still was breathtakingly fast considering the way most of these things frequently go. Four years is an opportunity to get even more good stuff done.”

Editor’s Note: This is part one of a two-part series profiling candidates for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Read coverage of Jammie Bradshaw’s life leading up to her 2022 campaign, released alongside this piece. Part two of this series releases on Oct. 17 in print and online.