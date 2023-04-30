Technoblade’s lasting impression

In Minecraft, pigs are one of the animals players can kill to get resources like meat for food. Technoblade’s Minecraft skin, which is his avatar in the game, resembled Minecraft’s pigs.

After Technoblade’s passing, Baum said he made the decision to not kill any pigs in Minecraft in honor of him because there are other animals that offer the same or similar resources.

Baum also created a statue of Technoblade in Minecraft in memoriam, piecing together the game’s iconic cubes to digitally recreate the YouTuber’s Minecraft skin. The statue lives on Baum’s own personal server, so people can’t see it without an invitation. Other fans honor Technoblade in different ways.

Amelia Dooley, a junior at the UI majoring in criminology, first saw on Reddit that Technoblade formerly attended the UI, much like many other fans.

Dooley and a friend decided to recreate the infamous photo outside of the Old Capitol Building while wearing Technoblade merch and holding a stuffed Technoblade toy. Technoblade created merchandise early on in his career, and one of the items released was a stuffed plush of a pig wearing a crown and cape.

“I think it would make a lot of people on the internet happy,” Dooley said.

Dooley said they had been watching Technoblade’s videos for the past six years, and knowing he went to the UI means a lot to them.

In one of Technoblade’s videos, the Minecraft YouTuber mentioned taking a rhetoric class, which is a general education requirement for students at the UI. Dooley said after learning Technoblade went through the same course at the same institution, they gained a bit of motivation and inspiration.

After knowing Technoblade went to the UI, Dooley also said they were able to see the videos where Technoblade mentions his own college experience in a new light.

“It just changed the way I looked at him and a lot of his content, and then it changed the way I looked at the school itself,” Dooley said.

After posting the photo in front of the Old Capitol Building on Reddit, Dooley received well over a thousand up-votes and several replies showing overwhelming support and appreciation from the Technoblade fanbase.

On April 17, about four months after the original post, Dooley posted on Twitter to invite fans from around Iowa City to make a larger recreation of Technoblade’s first-day of college photo.

Calling Techno fans that are available May 7 at 2:00pm CDT in the Iowa City area to help recreate this image of Techno as an homage and tribute I posted a more in-depth explanation of my goal and plan on Reddit and will answer any questions people have. https://t.co/lWOynkxoft pic.twitter.com/cpC5dt5Rzx — Amelia-Grace 🎗️ (@AmeliaDoo) April 17, 2023

Dooley called for fans to meet in front of the Old Capitol Building on May 7 at 2 p.m. wearing Technoblade merchandise if possible. Several fans replied to the post on Twitter and a similar post on Reddit stating they would be there.

While Mr. Technodad has made no comment on whether he will fly in to attend, he commented on Dooley’s original post:

“This warms my heart,” Mr. Technodad’s reply reads. “You made a pilgrimage pigrimage to that exact spot.”

Along with remaining active on Reddit, Mr. Technodad has interacted with Technoblade’s fanbase in other ways. He hosted a charity livestream with Minecraft YouTuber Dream and discussions with other streamers including Skeppy, Wilbur Soot, and TommyInnIt.

Wilbur Soot and TommyInnIt published their book, “The Quote Book,” with a dedication to Technoblade. Mr. Technodad said seeing the dedication helped him realize how important his son was to other streamers and the gaming community.

The influence that Technoblade had on the UI and communities beyond can be seen both in the worldwide reactions on the internet and from the students that walk the UI campus every day.

From his name being memorialized in books to the events being held in Technoblade’s honor, the YouTuber’s mantra, “Technoblade never dies,” applies to beyond his immediate life.

“The name Technoblade is going to live on for a long time because of who he was, how he impacted people, and how he continues to impact people,” Dooley said. “It’s been over half a year since he passed, and I’m still talking about him right now.”