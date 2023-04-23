Rural hospitals under financial crunch
April 23, 2023
Iowa Hospital Association President and CEO Chris Mitchell said stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rates are hurting rural hospitals and leaving them in financial jeopardy. As legislators attempt to steady the financial headwinds for rural hospitals, Medicaid reimbursement rate increases have not gained bipartisan support.
Most of Iowa’s rural hospitals are losing money on providing patient care, but some hospitals remain financially afloat because of local tax levies and federal grants, according to the National Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. More than 9 percent of Iowa hospitals are operating in the red, according to the CHQPR.
Mitchell said stagnant Medicaid and Medicare payment rates to hospitals are affecting their ability to stay in the black on operating costs. Iowa’s Medicaid reimbursement rates for providers haven’t increased in a decade, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said 10 percent of Iowa hospitals have unsustainable operating margins, where the total cost of patient care is more than the amount of revenue from insurance payments.
According to Kaiser Health, 20 percent of Iowans are covered by the state’s Medicaid program.
The stagnation of Medicaid reimbursement rates is coupled with rising costs increased financial stress on Iowa’s hospitals. Approximately 61 percent of Iowa hospitals operate with a negative patient services margin, meaning they lose money on providing care, Mitchell said.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced in March that it would begin reevaluating Medicaid enrollees in the state and requiring them to reapply to keep services after this practice was paused because of COVID-19. Under the new program, 100,000 Iowans will be eventually unenrolled from the state’s Medicaid system, leaving many without insurance, according to the Des Moines Register.
“That is a direct result of the lack of reimbursement from the three major payers [Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance],” Mitchell said. “When hospitals are facing these sorts of [financial] pressures, there’s not a whole lot of levers they have to pull.”