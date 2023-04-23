Iowa hospitals face mounting financial pressure, stagnating Medicaid reimbursement

Among the hills of the Mississippi River valley in the southeastern tip of Iowa lies the quaint city of Keokuk. The town of just under 10,000 residents is one of many rural communities that has lost a core service — its community hospital.

In October 2022, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors to inpatient and emergency room care while keeping its family medicine clinic open.

Officials at the 71-bed hospital said it wasn’t getting enough business to sustain operations at the facility that it bought in March of 2021 — just a year and nine months before it closed its doors.

According to data collected by the National Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, Blessing Health’s Keokuk facility was in the red, spending 13 percent more than expected revenue in its last year of operation.

Keokuk Mayor Kathie Mahoney told The Daily Iowan that after the facility closed, residents worried about accessibility to care when needed. With the closest hospital 18 miles away and a 30-minute drive in Fort Madison, many residents are worried help might not be available in time if an emergency strikes. There are no other emergency care facilities in Keokuk city limits.

“We’ve always had a hospital here,” Mahoney said. “If you had any problems, you were capable of getting to a facility within a couple of minutes.”

In addition to the hospital closing, Lee County emergency medical services, the ambulance service for the entire county, has limited resources. With only two or three ambulances operating during any given time and longer transport times because of the hospital closure, Mahoney worries some residents might have to wait longer for emergency care.

For the time being, Mahoney said, the Keokuk Fire Department provides emergency care if an ambulance isn’t available in time but is unable to transport patients.

Mahoney said Lee County is looking into purchasing a fourth ambulance to increase emergency medical response availability and decrease wait times for emergency care.

Lee County first responders did not respond to a request for comment.

Recently, the Keokuk community has opened its arms to Insight Healthcare and signed a letter of intent to acquire the hospital from Blessing Health. The company signed a letter of intent in January, Mahoney said.

Blessing Health Keokuk isn’t the only rural hospital facing financial pressures, and Keokuk isn’t the only small town in America that has lost its community hospital.

According to data from the National Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, 188 rural hospitals have closed their doors nationwide since 2005, and 220 are at immediate risk of closing. Rural hospitals are classified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serve communities designated rural by the U.S. Census.

In Iowa, Blessing Health Keokuk is the only rural hospital to close since 2005, but 24 percent of rural hospitals in the state are at risk of closing, two of which are at immediate risk of closure.