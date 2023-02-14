Traversing through the smoke: Women on the frontline of fires and hardship

Megan Wichmann sat in her high school English classroom in 2009 and contemplated her new assignment for the month: Pick a career and research it. Wichmann was interested in shadowing a paramedic, so she went on a few ambulance ride-alongs in Johnson County.

Wichmann’s mother’s partner at the time was an Iowa City firefighter, and he asked Wichmann if she wanted to ride along in a firetruck for the day. Wichmann quickly accepted, eager for every experience she was offered.

“I think that’s honestly where I fell in love with firefighting because I get to do EMS and fire,” the Iowa native said. “Then, it kind of took off from there.”

And with each ride-along and conversation, Wichmann’s passion for helping others grew stronger.

Twenty days after Wichmann graduated from Iowa City High School, she went on a ride-along at Station Five in Cedar Rapids. After obtaining her EMS and fire science certificates and degrees from Kirkwood Community College in 2013, Wichmann sat in the same station as a paid Cedar Rapids firefighter in 2014.

Since then, the 30-year-old has jumped from station to station and absorbed as much information as possible, connecting with coworkers and bettering the community, which she said she cares deeply about.

“You never know what the day has in store for you,” Wichmann said. “So, just being able to roll with the punches or adapt and overcome is kind of the motto for me.”

Wichmann said community risk reduction is a large part of why she loves being a firefighter.

“I love hearing stories. [Community members] even say, ‘I remember coming to the fire station when I was in preschool,’ and this could be like a 30- or 40-year-old civilian coming in, and they remember that piece of their life,” Wichmann said. “I just enjoy the heck out of it.”

During her nine years in the field, Wichmann said there have been times when community members come up to her and said, “I’ve never seen a female firefighter.” They’ll even come up and ask for a photo.

“My initial reaction is to let out a belly laugh,” Wichmann said. “Whenever anybody wants to come up and engage in conversation, I’m all for it … I love the fact that people are inquisitive — young and old.”