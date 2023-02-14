Point/Counterpoint | Will Iowa baseball make NCAA regionals?

The 2022 season ended with more frustration than satisfaction for head coach Rick Heller and the Iowa baseball team, as the Hawkeyes were left out of the 64-team NCAA regionals.

Heller’s bunch went 36-19 overall last season, falling in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal game to the Michigan Wolverines, 13-1. I think the 2023 season, however, will have a different ending for the Black and Gold.

The Hawkeyes last made regionals in 2017 with an automatic bid after winning their first Big Ten Tournament title over Northwestern, 13-4 — which put them at 38-20 on the season.

To make a regional this year, Iowa probably needs to hit at least 40 wins and have a Big Ten Tournament run similar to 2017, as the selection committee rarely gives consideration to Big Ten squads that finish outside of the top two or three in the conference.

We saw this happen last season when the committee snubbed Rutgers, despite the Scarlet Knights going 44-15 overall and placing runner-up at the Big Ten tournament. This is largely because the selection committee emphasizes RPI when deciding regional-worthy teams — which I think is flawed, but that’s for another story.

The Hawkeyes are returning several key pitchers this season, including 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Keaton Anthony, Baseball America Preseason Third-Team All-American Brody Brecht, and Perfect Game Preseason Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Ty Langenberg.

The Hawkeyes have some decent experience on the mound, but with the departure of pitchers Dylan Nedved and Adam Mazur, others will need to step up.