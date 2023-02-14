Point/Counterpoint | Will Iowa baseball make NCAA regionals?
Two Daily Iowan staffers debate the legitimacy of the Hawkeyes’ being one of the 64 teams called on selection day.
February 14, 2023
Yes
The 2022 season ended with more frustration than satisfaction for head coach Rick Heller and the Iowa baseball team, as the Hawkeyes were left out of the 64-team NCAA regionals.
Heller’s bunch went 36-19 overall last season, falling in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal game to the Michigan Wolverines, 13-1. I think the 2023 season, however, will have a different ending for the Black and Gold.
The Hawkeyes last made regionals in 2017 with an automatic bid after winning their first Big Ten Tournament title over Northwestern, 13-4 — which put them at 38-20 on the season.
To make a regional this year, Iowa probably needs to hit at least 40 wins and have a Big Ten Tournament run similar to 2017, as the selection committee rarely gives consideration to Big Ten squads that finish outside of the top two or three in the conference.
We saw this happen last season when the committee snubbed Rutgers, despite the Scarlet Knights going 44-15 overall and placing runner-up at the Big Ten tournament. This is largely because the selection committee emphasizes RPI when deciding regional-worthy teams — which I think is flawed, but that’s for another story.
The Hawkeyes are returning several key pitchers this season, including 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Keaton Anthony, Baseball America Preseason Third-Team All-American Brody Brecht, and Perfect Game Preseason Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Ty Langenberg.
The Hawkeyes have some decent experience on the mound, but with the departure of pitchers Dylan Nedved and Adam Mazur, others will need to step up.
Iowa also returns a few offensive assets in 2023 — Anthony, shortstop Michael Seegers, and utility player Sam Petersen. Anthony led the Hawkeyes last season, hitting .361 with 14 home runs. Seegers batted .286 with 31 RBIs, and Petersen hit .264 with 33 RBIs and six home runs.
A few detrimental losses throughout the season — which the Hawkeyes have had in recent years — are exactly what Iowa needs to avoid if it wants to hear its name called on selection day. If the Hawkeyes can avoid hiccups against teams with low RPI that they absolutely should beat — like Illinois State, Southern University, South Dakota State, and University of Illinois-Chicago, to name a few — Iowa’s chances of making regionals look favorable
No
The Iowa baseball team has hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament again under the watch of head coach Rick Heller. While I believe the Hawkeyes will have a successful season in the Big Ten this year, I don’t think they will do enough to earn their first NCAA regionals appearance since 2017.
Last season, Iowa recorded 36 wins — good for eighth all-time in program history — and finished second in the Big Ten regular season standings, going 17-7 in conference play.
The Hawkeyes have lost a lot of talent from last year’s squad.
Former Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Adam Mazur was taken in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. First baseman Peyton Williams and closer Ben Beutel also made the jump to professional ball. Williams had a .335 batting average for Iowa last season while cranking 13 home runs for the Hawkeyes. Beutel posted a 1.47 earned run average while earning four saves and a 3-0 record in 2022.
Williams was drafted in the seventh round by the Toronto Blue Jays, and Beutel signed with the Chicago White Sox as an undrafted free agent.
Last season, Iowa boasted an RPI of 61 at the end of the season. While they had a decent RPI, the Hawkeyes struggled with the overall strength of schedule, having the 107th hardest schedule in Division I baseball.
While Iowa did schedule tough individual games against LSU and Sam Houston State, along with a weekend series against Texas Tech, this season, I don’t see the Hawkeyes’ overall strength of schedule improving measurably from last season.
Games against South Dakota State and Western Illinois, teams in the high 200s in last season’s RPI, won’t help the resume, and a loss to any of these teams would prove catastrophic.
While I believe the Hawkeyes will have a solid season competing in the Big Ten, I don’t see them going anywhere further than that.