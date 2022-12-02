Hawkeyes falter on defense

Iowa’s bench observes action during a women’s basketball game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 12 NC State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Iowa’s biggest lead came in the first quarter with eight points. The Wolfpack defeated the Hawkeyes, 94-81.

The Wolfpack ran through the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. NC State shot 55.4 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from the 3-point line.

Before Thursday, the Hawkeyes allowed a 39.4 and 30.2 opponent field goal 3-point percentage, respectively.

“Very disappointed in our defensive effort,” Bluder said. “We started out good in the first quarter, but the second, third and fourth, were not good. We gave up 46 paint points. We usually own the paint, and for us to give up 46 pain points is not good, obviously.”

Up next

Iowa will open Big Ten Conference play on Sunday, traveling to Madison to take on the Badgers.

Senior forward McKenna Warnock, a Madison native, will likely play her last collegiate game in her home state on Sunday.