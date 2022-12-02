Hawkeyes falter on defense
December 2, 2022
The Wolfpack ran through the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. NC State shot 55.4 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from the 3-point line.
Before Thursday, the Hawkeyes allowed a 39.4 and 30.2 opponent field goal 3-point percentage, respectively.
“Very disappointed in our defensive effort,” Bluder said. “We started out good in the first quarter, but the second, third and fourth, were not good. We gave up 46 paint points. We usually own the paint, and for us to give up 46 pain points is not good, obviously.”
Up next
Iowa will open Big Ten Conference play on Sunday, traveling to Madison to take on the Badgers.
Senior forward McKenna Warnock, a Madison native, will likely play her last collegiate game in her home state on Sunday.
