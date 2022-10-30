Haunt creates ‘outrageously freeing’ atmosphere

When I’m at the haunt I feel like I can let loose if that makes sense. I don’t have to make small talk; I can scream and be wild and it’s not only accepted but encouraged. It’s a place where you don’t have to worry and if a customer is rude you get to go off at them. It’s very cathartic for anyone who has worked in customer service.

The reason why I feel there is no judgment is because everyone who works here understands. Almost everyone is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, is neurodivergent, or is struggling with some sort of mental or physical illness. We all know what it’s like to be rejected or not be accepted, so we accept each other for our weirdness and become friends.

I also do use dressing up as a form of escapism. I play “Dungeons and Dragons” and I cosplay. So, I’ve been using costumes and have been making different characters as a way to be someone else for years. I mean, have you looked at the world? I’d much rather be a sorcerer with three eyes who lives in the forest and opens portals to other realms than myself. I think a lot of people do, and it’s awesome to be with people who also understand those feelings and understand you.