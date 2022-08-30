Point/Counterpoint | Should students date in college?

Dating culture is far different for college students today than in previous generations.

With popular apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, you may think everyone on a college campus is busy going on dates with strangers they met online. But that does not seem to be the case.

Generation Z, people born in the mid-1990s to the 2010s, is slated to meet less partners in our lifetime than the last two generations.

So why are fewer college students dating? Perhaps it’s because young people are afraid of settling down in this early stage of life. While this argument is valid, dating in college should not be thought of as a lifelong contract.

Unlike previous generations, apps and technology make it easier to make new connections with people on campus. So, if you meet someone, you’re not a good match with, no harm done. It’s as easy as swiping right on your smartphone.

Dating in college will also help you understand your wants and needs in a relationship. It can show you what kind of a person you are compatible with, and what sort of person you’re completely incompatible with.

You also discover more about yourself when dating someone, like what your attachment style is, how you manage codependency, and how well you communicate with your partner. Learning these lessons while your young will lead to mature and healthy relationships in the future.

So dating is worthwhile in college. Once you graduate, you will better understand what you want in the long-term future — and memorable stories from disaster dates.

Don’t worry about committing to a life-long relationship in college. Now is the time to have fun and meet new people.