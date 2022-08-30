Point/Counterpoint | Should students date in college?
Opinions Editor, Sophia Meador and Opinions Columnist, Elise Cagnard debate on whether students should date in college.
August 30, 2022
Yes
Dating culture is far different for college students today than in previous generations.
With popular apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, you may think everyone on a college campus is busy going on dates with strangers they met online. But that does not seem to be the case.
Generation Z, people born in the mid-1990s to the 2010s, is slated to meet less partners in our lifetime than the last two generations.
So why are fewer college students dating? Perhaps it’s because young people are afraid of settling down in this early stage of life. While this argument is valid, dating in college should not be thought of as a lifelong contract.
Unlike previous generations, apps and technology make it easier to make new connections with people on campus. So, if you meet someone, you’re not a good match with, no harm done. It’s as easy as swiping right on your smartphone.
Dating in college will also help you understand your wants and needs in a relationship. It can show you what kind of a person you are compatible with, and what sort of person you’re completely incompatible with.
You also discover more about yourself when dating someone, like what your attachment style is, how you manage codependency, and how well you communicate with your partner. Learning these lessons while your young will lead to mature and healthy relationships in the future.
So dating is worthwhile in college. Once you graduate, you will better understand what you want in the long-term future — and memorable stories from disaster dates.
Don’t worry about committing to a life-long relationship in college. Now is the time to have fun and meet new people.
No
The majority of us have spent our whole lives watching movies and shows where every happy ending involves a relationship.
Whether you realize it or not, this has subconsciously made many think the only way we can be fulfilled is by finding a romantic partner.
College is the first time that many of us can make our own choices about what we want. This is an essential part of learning about who we are as a person and being in a relationship in college can make young students dependent on others.
Having this time to explore likes and dislikes is essential in becoming a person we are happy with.
This does not mean that all dating in college is bad. Having causal relationships where you give each other space to grow can be a healthy way to explore the dating world as well as get to know yourself.
This is, however, a slippery slope and many couples quickly become codependent, and this is where unhealthy patterns begin.
While some people get lucky and find a healthy relationship off the bat, others get stuck. This leads to finding your identity based on another person instead of figuring yourself out on your own.
Dating in college can cause serious repercussions down the road when you realize you don’t know where you stand as your own person.
College is a period of our lives where we are impressionable, so it is vital we spend this time independently, not relying on someone else to make decisions for us.