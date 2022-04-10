Menu
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DI in DC | Iowa’s senators, reps talk SCOTUS, Ukraine, and elections

Read the full-length interviews between The Daily Iowan and Iowa's representatives in Congress.

Daily Iowan staff

Daily Iowan reporters were in the nation’s capital last week to speak to Iowa’s senators and House representatives on the important issues facing Iowans and on the national stage — including the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the war in Ukraine, and the midterm elections.

Read the full interviews with Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley and Reps. Cindy Axne, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

 

Chuck Grassley interview
Joni Ernst interview
Cindy Axne interview
Ashley Hinson interview
Mariannette Miller-Meeks interview

