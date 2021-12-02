Limiting turnovers

Jack Campbell said it best.

“Whoever comes out on top, I’m going to just assume right now that the turnover takeaway margin was probably in their favor,” Campbell said in a Zoom conference with reporters Monday.

But it’s not as easy as it sounds.

Iowa and Michigan will match up at the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in a battle of stout defenses.

Michigan has Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and probable Heisman candidate Aidan Hutchinson on its defensive line. Iowa has Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Riley Moss in its secondary.

The Hawkeye secondary has recorded 22 interceptions throughout the 12-game regular season, leading Division I football by three.

Moss has recorded four interceptions, and junior cash Dane Belton leads the Hawkeyes (and the nation) with five.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has three interceptions on 14 passing touchdowns. If he wants to get out of this game with his interception tally intact, he’ll need to be as precise as possible with his receivers.

The Hawkeyes will need to have good ball security, both in the hands of their running backs and quarterbacks. Iowa QB Spencer Petras has thrown six interceptions and nine touchdowns this season.

Both the Wolverine and Hawkeye offenses will be up for a challenge on Saturday, and the winner will be determined by who can limit their turnovers.