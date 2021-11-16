Menu
Native American students and community members make an impact in Iowa City

University of Iowa Native American students and Iowa City community members discuss how their identity has impacted their life and work.

Keith Keahna: sharing Native American experiences in track and field through Speak Your Truth Committee
Alicia Velasquez: opening a small business and celebrating Apache culture locally
Sikowis Nobiss: fighting for climate and social justice through Great Plains Action Society
Abigail Buffalo: forming a passion to help others through learning more about Native American experiences

