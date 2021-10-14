Jack Campbell, middle linebacker

Iowa players have been vocal in sharing that middle linebacker Jack Campbell is the leader of the defense.

Considering how the Hawkeyes have one of the best defenses in the nation, and how much Iowa as a team relies on elite defensive play, I think it makes sense to name the team’s core defensive player as its midseason most valuable player.

Campbell, a junior, is thriving in his first year as a starter for the Hawkeyes.

The former Cedar Falls standout has compiled a team-leading 55 tackles (1.5 for loss) through six games, along with one sack, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown. Plus, he shares calls to the rest of Iowa’s defense and makes sure everyone knows where they are supposed to be.

The results are paying off.

Iowa is only allowing 13 points per game this season. The Hawkeyes also lead the nation in forced turnovers with 20.

Campbell missed the first three games of last season with mononucleosis. The Hawkeyes haven’t lost a game since he returned to the lineup. I’m not sure if that’s much of a coincidence.

Whether it’s intercepting a pass in the end zone against Wisconsin last year, returning a fumble for a touchdown against Iowa State in Week 2, or recording 18 tackles against Colorado State in Week 4 — Campbell always seems to be around the ball. And that does wonders for Iowa’s defense, which often comes up with timely turnovers or plays that help out the offense.

Campbell isn’t the type of person who wants attention to come his way. But he is the leader of one of the best defenses in the nation on the No. 2 team in the country. And that’s valuable.

Also, I can’t believe nobody here picked Tyler Linderbaum.