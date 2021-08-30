Point/Counterpoint | Who will lead the Hawkeyes in receiving yards this season?

Hawkeye junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. is no stranger to the spotlight.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Tracy was in the two-deeps for Hawkeye football. When former Hawkeye Brandon Smith went down with a high-ankle sprain, Tracy stepped up into the starting lineup.

Tracy had eight starts in 2019, with 36 receptions for 589 yards. He tied for first with former Hawkeye Ihmir Smith-Marsette, averaging 16.4 yards per reception.

With Smith back from injury in 2020, Tracy had a down year in the abridged 2020 football season. Throughout eight Hawkeye football games, Tracy only accounted for 14 receptions and 154 receiving yards.

Now, Tracy is ready to return to his former self.

Throughout spring and summer practices, Tracy took control of the wide receiver room after Smith-Marsette and Smith left Iowa to pursue NFL careers. With a full slate of practices throughout the offseason as well, Tracy had the opportunity to work closely with Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras to perfect routes.

Now, Tracy is the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 wide receiver, and he has high expectations for his junior season: reach 1,000 receiving yards and become the Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

Behind Tracy, the Hawkeyes have junior Nico Ragaini as the Hawkeyes’ second starting wide receiver and freshman Keagan Johnson and senior Charlie Jones in the two-deeps.

Even if Tracy doesn’t reach his goal of 1,000 receiving yards, Petras will rely on him to make the big plays — making Tracy the Hawkeyes’ likely receiving yards leader in 2021.