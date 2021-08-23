Point/Counterpoint | What will Iowa football’s win-loss record be in 2021-22?

Iowa football will equal its loss total from a year ago and finish this season’s normal-length slate with 10 wins.

Five points were all that separated the Hawkeyes from a perfect record last season, as Iowa’s lone losses came to Purdue, 24-20, and Northwestern, 21-20.

Although an undefeated season is not in the cards this year, 10-2 is a reachable mark.

On offense, let’s assume that junior quarterback Spencer Petras has gotten better with time. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt there. If he does not improve this year, 10-2 is not possible. So, for the sake of speculation, let’s say he’s going to be better this year.

Petras won’t throw the ball very often because Iowa has some guy named Tyler Goodson in the backfield. He is the guy that will make the Hawkeyes go this year.

Goodson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him run for seven touchdowns and average nearly six yards per carry in just eight games.

He’s currently ranked as the fourth-best draft-eligible running back in the country by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Goodson also has his own YouTube series called “Dreams 2 Reality,” and that has to count for something, right?

Defensively, the Hawkeyes lost some mainstays at all three levels, but, as he always does, Phil Parker will work something out. The new starters have seen plenty of playing time in the past, so there’s no reason to think Iowa’s defense won’t be up to snuff this year.

Iowa’s toughest games will be in Ames, Evanston, and Madison this season. The Hawkeyes will likely be challenged by No. 17 Indiana and No. 19 Penn State in Iowa City too.

10-2. Mark my words.