Point/Counterpoint | Why is Iowa men’s basketball struggling?

It’s no secret that Iowa men’s basketball has been fighting through a midseason tailspin of late. The Hawkeyes have dropped four of their last five contests, and now sit at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll — down from a season-high ranking as No. 3.

What does seem to be a mystery is the reason for which Iowa is struggling. Some might contend that the Hawkeyes’ defense is the source of their problems, while others believe coaching deficiencies are bogging Iowa down.

What’s plagued the Hawkeyes of late isn’t poor defense or coaching, it’s the injury bug. While Iowa isn’t nursing an array of its players back to health, it is still missing one key piece.

Sophomore guard and starter C.J. Fredrick is the only Hawkeye that has missed time with an injury this year. According to an Iowa men’s basketball spokesman, Fredrick has been dealing with a lower leg injury that’s held him out of the Hawkeyes’ matchups with No. 6 Illinois, No. 4 Ohio State, and Indiana.

Fredrick’s bum leg also forced him to miss most of Iowa’s Jan. 21 matchup with Indiana and its game against Michigan State.

The commonality in each of Iowa’s four most recent losses is Fredrick missing time or sitting the game out entirely.

Prior to Fredrick’s injury, Iowa was ranked fifth in the nation per the AP poll. The Hawkeyes had defeated then-No. 14 Rutgers on the road, thrashed the then-No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats by double digits twice, beaten Maryland by 22 points on the road, and downed then-No. 16 Minnesota at home by 15.

Then, Fredrick began missing time. When he sat out the second half of Iowa’s Jan. 21 matchup with Indiana, the Hawkeyes did not score for nearly 11 minutes and lost, 81-69.

After that, the Hawkeyes fell to Illinois, Ohio State, and Indiana by single digits.

On the season, Fredrick is averaging nearly nine points per game. Add Fredrick’s average nine points to the Hawkeyes’ totals in all four of their most recent losses, and Iowa would be 3-1 in those four games.

Yes, Iowa men’s basketball is slipping right now, but that doesn’t mean it won’t find its footing when Fredrick returns.