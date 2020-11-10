I’m the first | University of Iowa students first in their family to go to college

What does being a first-generation college student mean to you?
Being a first-gen student means having resilience, going through something that not everyone can relate to and coming out with a skill that not everybody has.
What’s something that you’re proud of that you’ve accomplished during your time at the University of Iowa?
I am the clinic coordinator for the Mobile Clinic at IC Compassion. It’s one...
Josh Parbs
What does being a first-generation college student mean to you?
Oh gosh, I think it means kind of, I don’t know — being the first in your family to take a step into the academic world. You know, kind of advancing the education that you had in high school and kind of like pushing the envelope more than your parents and your grandparents and things like that have in the past.
What’s something that you’re ...
Mauricio Sandoval
What does being a first-generation college student mean to you?
What it means to me is doing something you want to do, not just for your parents but for your community. For me, I had to move countries just to start from the beginning, and I was able to build myself up from nothing. That’s what it means to me, being able to put pieces together from a foundation and being able to build up from the...
Bhavana Sirimalle
What does being a first-generation college student mean to you?
I think it means being someone who is incredibly independent, and having to navigate college on their own without much family support. I think it also kind of shows how incredibly determined one has to be a first-gen.
What’s something that you’re proud of that you’ve accomplished during your time at the University of Iowa?
...