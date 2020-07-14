UI international students speak about grappling with previous ICE guidance

On Tuesday, The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreed to rescind recent guidance that barred international students taking online classes in the fall to remain in the U.S.

For some international students studying at the University of Iowa, the previous guidelines had made the decision to return to campus for hybrid classes amid a global pandemic even harder. Students already face travel restrictions, bans, and complicated traveling processes due the coronavirus pandemic.

Before yesterday’s announcement, the DI had sat down with four UI international students to learn about how the new order would impact them.