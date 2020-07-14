The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868
Over 100 flags are on display on the Iowa Memorial Union Pedestrian Bridge to recognize the international students on campus.

UI international students speak about grappling with previous ICE guidance

Before the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreed to rescind recent guidance that barred international students taking online classes to remain in the U.S., UI international students spoke about what the guidance would have meant for them.

On Tuesday, The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreed to rescind recent guidance that barred international students taking online classes in the fall to remain in the U.S.

For some international students studying at the University of Iowa, the previous guidelines had made the decision to return to campus for hybrid classes amid a global pandemic even harder. Students already face travel restrictions, bans, and complicated traveling processes due the coronavirus pandemic.

Before yesterday’s announcement, the DI had sat down with four UI international students to learn about how the new order would impact them.

“It’s like the U.S. is kicking me out.” -Paige Ho
“I have the faith that the entire country as a whole will be able to make the right decision, and not just some people who sit in the government.” -Aasthika Das
“Even if we did have to go, there are so many travel bans – where would we go?” -Joslin Some
“To say it quite bluntly, I feel like it’s a ban. It’s not an outright ban, but it is.” -Shimin Park

