Empty University of Iowa campus, Iowa City ‘eerie’ for those in town

Seniors Adam Goedken and Kyle Apple strolled leisurely down the T. Anne Cleary walkway on the University of Iowa’s first Monday after spring break. The skies were a clear blue with few clouds in sight as the sun sparkled over the UI campus on March 30, warming Iowa City temperatures to around 60 degrees.

Normally, the annual return of warmth after a cold Midwest winter pushes many of the more than 30,000 enrolled Hawkeyes outside to embrace the spring weather. Students take turns on such days soaking up rays on the Pentacrest, lounging in hammocks tied to the trees or sprawled out on the grassy lawn to study.

This Monday afternoon, the UI campus structures stood largely void of people as students began the first day of online instruction for the remainder of the semester because of the UI’s steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“This is basically like my last walk around campus and then I’m probably moving back home,” said Goedken, of Independence, Iowa.

There was no crowd of pedestrians waiting to cross the streets that break up the walkway. Few Pentacrest loungers relaxed between classes at the heart of campus. No steady stream of students rushed into the Burge dining hall to fill up on food before heading to another class.

On a typical day with this weather, the Tippie College of Business students said they’d likely be outside — Apple added, “with the weather, probably Joe’s Place,” a bar on Iowa Avenue which features rooftop seating with a fireplace.

But the places across Iowa City and campus are only a fraction of what the two Hawkeyes were missing.

“The hardest part probably is not knowing when you’re going to get to say goodbye to your friends who are at home right now,” Apple said. “I’m staying on campus [to attend law school], so all my underclassman friends, I’ll see him again in the fall, but for my friends who are graduating and moving across the country for jobs, I don’t know if I’ll see them again for another couple of years, and that’s probably the hardest part.”