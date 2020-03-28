Jake Meish

“I stay in a recovery house. So far it’s really hectic. It’s a structured environment. My main thing is about recovery, trying to stay clean from drug abuse and alcohol. I just take it day by day and get my two-to-three meals a day,” said Chicago resident Tony Smith speaking about the struggle of staying clean amid an outbreak. His recovery home was fumigated the morning of March 24 hours before this photo was taken in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. He’s committed to turning his life around after spending half of his life in the penitentiary and finds his strength through his faith. “If it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be here. I know that. I got hope from my higher power.” This portrait was taken on Tuesday, March 24 on Milwaukee Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood.