Menu
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

After two years: Iowa City and UI still feel impact of COVID-19

The first COVID-19 cases were reported in Iowa on March 8, 2020, but Iowa City and the University of Iowa campus are still feeling the affects after over two years in the pandemic.

COVID-19 has been part of the lives of University of Iowa students and Iowans for over two years. The impacts are still felt by the UI Hospitals and Clinics, businesses around town, and in higher education institutions.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall as restrictions are being pared back across the state and nation. But the concern over the spread of the virus isn’t over from those who are immunocompromised. Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 are still experiencing complications caused by “long COVID.”

The Daily Iowan checked in on those still affected by COVID-19 and took stock of its continuing effects on the university and Iowa City at large.  Read the five-part series below.

‘Long COVID-19’ patients continue to struggle with chronic short breath, brain fog, other complications
Pandemic concerns far from over for many immunocompromised Iowans even as restrictions lift
UI College of Nursing alumni thrust into pandemic care after graduation
Higher education institutions faces a new normal after two years into pandemic
Iowa City still recovering from the financial impact of COVID-19, officials say

The Daily Iowan • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in