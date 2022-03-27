After two years: Iowa City and UI still feel impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 has been part of the lives of University of Iowa students and Iowans for over two years. The impacts are still felt by the UI Hospitals and Clinics, businesses around town, and in higher education institutions.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall as restrictions are being pared back across the state and nation. But the concern over the spread of the virus isn’t over from those who are immunocompromised. Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 are still experiencing complications caused by “long COVID.”

The Daily Iowan checked in on those still affected by COVID-19 and took stock of its continuing effects on the university and Iowa City at large. Read the five-part series below.