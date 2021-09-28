Point/Counterpoint | Should college football be played on Fridays?

Watching college football on Saturday is habitual and a bit ritualistic for me. It’s easily the best day of the week to watch a game. Nothing beats kicking back on your couch, watching ESPN’s College GameDay, and then proceeding to consume 12 or more hours of football.

College football is a Saturday sport — there’s no doubt about that. It’s been rightfully played on the last day of the calendar week for decades.

I’m not going to argue that watching college football on Friday is better than watching it on Saturday. That’d be heinous, and I’d be lying if I said I prefer Friday contests to Saturday games.

What I will argue, however, is that Friday games are still fun to watch.

I understand that Fridays belong to high school football. But that’s not as intriguing nationally, or sometimes even regionally. Let’s be honest, you don’t care about your high school football team unless you’re in high school or have a family member or friend on the team.

So, really Fridays — like Tuesdays and Wednesdays — were football-less before the Big Ten started playing games on the calendar week’s penultimate day.

I’d much rather watch a live Big Ten football game on a Friday night than turn on Netflix to start Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” for the 12th time.

What’s the downside to football on a Friday? After a long day at work or school, you get to come home and watch a live game. It’s great.

Just because a college football game is played on Friday doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s just different, and humans are resistant to change.

The matchups don’t always light up college football’s marquee on Friday night. But any college game is better than no college game at all.