PCP | Is Caitlin Clark the Big Ten Player of the Year?

It seems as if Michigan’s Naz Hillmon is getting the most attention for Big Ten Player of the Year, and that is somewhat understandable.

She leads the conference in scoring and rebounding and has taken Michigan to new heights this season, as the Wolverines near the top of the conference.

However, Clark’s numbers are also mind blowing, and she’s elevated Iowa to a NCAA Tournament caliber team. She has also replaced the defending Big Ten Player of the Year Kathleen Doyle — a feat no one would have thought possible a year ago.

Despite only being a freshman, Clark is the only player in the country to average over 20 points a game, six assists, and six rebounds per game, as of Monday. It’s a true testament to her game that she is already able to excel in all three categories and have such a profound impact on her team.

Clark is ahead of Hillmon in the assists category, where she is the current leader of the conference. She is in the top 20 of virtually every statistical category and already plays exceptional on both sides of the ball.

Clark has won an incredible eight out of 11 Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week awards and three Big Ten Player of the Week awards already this season. That ties her with Hillmon at three Player of the Week honors.

If Clark continues with a strong finish to the season, there is no reason she should not win Big Ten Player of the Year for the conference. If she does miss out, she’ll likely be back in the running for years to come.