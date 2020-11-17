There seems to be a “how did he do that” type of play from Daviyon Nixon every game.

Whether it’s tackling Purdue wide receiver David Bell out on the perimeter on a screen pass in the season opener or scooping up a fumble and outrunning the offense for a score against Michigan State (even if the touchdown was called back), the starting defensive tackle’s presence has been felt on the Iowa defense throughout every game this season.

And that shows up on the stat sheet.

Through four games, Nixon has compiled 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble. All of this coming against Big Ten opponents while being double teamed often.

Nixon was one of the lone highlights for Iowa in its first two games of the season — both losses.

The past two games, he’s been a key part of two blowout Hawkeye victories.

Iowa lost three starters from its defensive line from last season and Nixon has seamlessly filled in as a full-time player. Hawkeye fans just better hope this isn’t Nixon’s last season in the Black and Gold. If he keeps this level of play up, the NFL could be calling.

– Robert Read