‘Life is different’: Chicagoans grapple with Illinois governor’s shelter-in-place order

Jake Maish

Iowa’s neighbor to the east ordered its residents to stay at home, setting a precedent for other states in the Midwest. However, levels of cooperation vary among residents in Chicago, the state’s and Midwest’s largest city.

On Tuesday, three days after the statewide implementation of a shelter-in-place directive, residents of and visitors to the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago walked their dogs, carried overflowing shopping bags, and chatted with friends and partners along the streets. Storefronts were quiet and decorated with signs describing changes in operations — shortened hours, closed dining rooms, and complete closures. Cars crowded Aldi’s parking lot, but street spots were mostly left empty. “Life is different,” said Edvern Daniels, a Chicago resident. “The things that you would normally be able to just get up and go and grab are obviously a little awkward. Dating is at a standstill. You can’t go out.” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first statewide shelter-in-place directive in the Midwest on March 20 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. As Iowa contemplates its own stay-at-home order, residents are looking to what’s happening in neighboring Illinois. Per Pritzker’s directive, which went into effect at 5 p.m. March 21 and will last until at least April 7, “nonessential businesses” aren’t allowed to operate in Illinois and residents are discouraged from traveling outside of their homes, except for necessities like food and medicine.

“I don’t come to this decision easily,” Pritzker said during the press conference when he announced the order. “I fully recognize that in some cases, I am choosing between saving people’s lives and saving people’s livelihoods. But ultimately, you can’t have a livelihood if you don’t have your life.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has closed restaurants, bars, salons, swimming pools, bookstores, and a long list of other businesses. She said Wednesday that Iowa was already under the “equivalent” of a stay-at-home order and has maintained that data from the Iowa Department of Public Health doesn’t warrant a complete halt to nonessential travel. In Iowa City on March 25, a warm afternoon, people were splayed across the steps of the Old Capitol building and walked in twos and threes along the Iowa River as the sun set. Some kept the recommended six feet away, others didn’t. The Chicago River, on the other hand, now runs through the heart of the city with desolate banks. Mayor Lori Lightfoot took a step beyond the shelter-in-place directive and completely closed certain areas downtown, including the Riverwalk, that saw heavy foot traffic despite the shelter-in-place directive. “This is not a vacation,” she said in a tweet Thursday night announcing the closure. This is not a vacation. While most of our residents understand this, some have refused to listen. So for the good of the city, we are immediately closing high-traffic areas of the city until further notice. #StayHomeSaveLives #FlattenTheCurveChi pic.twitter.com/6sN7kSEoWM — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) March 27, 2020