Photos: Hawkeye Invitational Day 1 Iowa swimming and diving

The University of Iowa hosted the Hawkeye Invitational at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Nine teams came to compete in the CRWC Natatorium.

During the first day of the invitational, Washington State University ran away with a 74-point total, placing first in the rankings. Iowa placed fourth, tying with Kansas University and the University of Illinois at 58 points total.

The Hawkeye Invitational continues at 10 a.m. every day until Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.