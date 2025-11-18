Photos: Hawkeye Invitational Day 1 Iowa swimming and diving

The University of Iowa hosted the Hawkeye Invitational at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Nine teams came to compete in the CRWC Natatorium.
During the first day of the invitational, Washington State University ran away with a 74-point total, placing first in the rankings. Iowa placed fourth, tying with Kansas University and the University of Illinois at 58 points total.
The Hawkeye Invitational continues at 10 a.m. every day until Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Swimmers from the University of Iowa and Kansas University warm up before the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
University of Iowa swimmer Emilie Mosner swims in the Women's 200-Yard Medley Relay during the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
The University of Iowa Swimming and Diving Team hosts the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
University of Iowa swimmer Willa Hage prepares to dive in the Women's 200-Yard Medley Relay during the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
University of Iowa Diver dives into the water during the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
Two University of Iowa swimmers cheer on their teammates during the Women's 200-Yard Medley Relay during the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
Swimmers from the University of Iowa, the University of Connecticut, Kansas University, and more compete in the Women's 200-Yard Medley Relay during the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
University of Iowa swimmer Rachel Dildine swims in the Women's 800-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
University of Iowa swimmer Elizabeth Beam prepares to swim in the Women's 200-Yard Medley Relay during the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
Coaches and teammates of the Washington State University Swimming team cheer on their team during the Women's 800-Yard Freestyle Relay at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. WSU achieved the highest team ranking at the end of the competition's first day, scoring 74 total points.
The University of Iowa Swimming Team huddles together before the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
Washington State University swimmer Lauren Willie smiles after swimming the first 200 yards of the Women's 800-Yard Freestyle Relay at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. WSU achieved the highest team ranking at the end of the competition's first day, scoring 74 total points.
University of Iowa swimmer Olivia Swalley sits after placing fifth in the Women's 800-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. The University of Iowa, in total, placed fourth in the competition's first day, scoring 58 points, tying with the University of Illinois and Kansas University.