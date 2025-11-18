Opinion | Rate My Professors can be a great tool, but we’re not using it properly

Rate My Professors can be an extremely helpful tool for students, as the reviews can offer insight into what a class and its professor are like. Students can then use these reviews to gauge their interest in certain courses or to mentally prepare for a stressful prerequisite class.

The review site launched back in May 1999 under the name Teacher Ratings and was then changed to Rate My Professors in 2001. The site has had the same function for its entire existence — to allow students to provide feedback on professors for prospective students weighing what classes to take. The site averages around 9 million users per month who either post or read reviews on professors at their college, according to the Professional Leadership Institute.

However, as registration is underway and the end of the semester looms closer, the traffic toward the site will grow exponentially and those looking for help may be disappointed by what they find.

Their disappointment will be based on the reality that reviews for University of Iowa professors lack fair critique and an adequate number of reviews for instructors. The UI has a little over 3,500 professors rated on the site.

UI third-year student Zakary Jablonsky began using Rate My Professors last semester for his course selection and has concerns with the site, so he takes the reviews with a grain of salt.

Jablonsky noticed that many professors who he previously had, and enjoyed, had bad reviews on the app which created his skepticism. He has also been disappointed by the content of the negative reviews that he sees posted on the site.

“[The negative reviews were] just kind of people complaining, more so than good critique,” Jablonsky said.

He said the bad faith reviews are typically easy to spot and ignore. However, the lack of reviews with insightful criticisms can elevate the less useful posts.

“There aren’t many reviews,” Jablonsky said. “So then the negative ones [become] the most prominent.”

Having reviews like that be elevated can be very misleading to students who are already stressed out about registration and now need to be stressed about their professor for the next semester.

Making matters worse, professors or students are not allowed to comment on and dispute the biased reviews. While people can leave reviews that challenge and debunk the negative claims against the professor, these reviews are rare on the site.

For Jablonsky, the positive reviews can also be misleading as they will usually come from the top students in the class. Jablonsky feels that it’s the average students who don’t post reviews on the site at all and that the reviews are primarily students who hated the professor or those who adored the professor.

While it makes sense that students with the strongest feelings toward a professor, whether they be positive or negative, would be more likely to post, this also creates a misleading image of the professor.

The reality is the average student is probably not going to have such strong emotions toward a professor unless they are a superstar or a menace on campus. So getting average students to post more on Rate My Professors is a whole other challenge that doesn’t have an easy answer.

Jablonsky believes that the solution might be for professors to ask students to leave reviews for them on the site or to find a way to incentivise students to post more on the site.

Ultimately, though, the Rate My Professor site is designed to help students register for classes. However, the site has become occupied by reviews that read more as rants and endorsements rather than guides to professors and classes. The goal of the app is to aid your peers by offering unbiased good faith analyses of professors, and it seems that service has been lost in translation.