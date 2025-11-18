Iowa men’s basketball cruises past Southeast Missouri State

Defense is a phrase that has hardly been uttered for recent Iowa men’s basketball teams, but the 2025-26 Hawkeyes continue to lean on strong defense to win basketball games.

That was on full display during Tuesday’s 99-70 win over an overmatched Southeast Missouri State squad. Iowa forced 13 turnovers and turned those Redhawk mistakes into 12 second chance points.

Junior forward Alvaro Folguieras led the way with 16 points off the bench on 4/6 shooting, including a trio of three pointers. Senior point guard Bennett Stirtz also had a solid outing, chipping in 15 points on 4/8 shooting.

First half

Like Friday’s game against Xavier, Iowa’s offense opened the game slowly but found a rhythm due to some suffocating defense. Southeast Missouri State was unable to generate any momentum on the offensive end, as the Hawkeyes were constantly disrupting shooters and creating turnovers.

Once Iowa’s offense got going, the Redhawks were merely a horse fly on the Hawkeyes’ back. Iowa struggled to hit from distance, but used the powerful presence of forward Cam Manyawu to impose its will on the inside. The junior logged seven points on 3/3 shooting in the early going, including an and-one near the eight-minute timeout to give the Hawkeyes a 29-9 lead.

Freshman guard Tate Sage also made an impact despite seeing only six minutes of action in the first half. Sage was routinely making some of the hustle plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet and collected one rebound and one steal. With Iowa leading by 10 early, Sage read the defense for the steal and took it all the way to the cup for an easy fast break layup.

If there was anything the Hawkeyes didn’t do well in the period, it was their free throw shooting. Iowa’s preference to play from the interior (it had 20 points in the paint in the first half) results in it taking a lot of foul shots, but the Hawkeyes went just 17/26 from the charity stripe, making head coach Ben McCollum shake his head in disgust.

The poor free throw shooting kept Iowa from leading by 30 points at the break, but a pair of late triples from Brendan Hausen and Alvaro Folguieras gave the Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd something to cheer about.

By the time the first half buzzer had sounded, the Hawkeyes were leading by a comfortable margin of 49-25.

Second half

The second half was a carbon copy of the first half. Iowa had no problem getting whatever it wanted on the offensive end, and its defense continued to ramp up the pressure on Southeast Missouri State’s shooters.

There wasn’t a lot of action in the second half, but the pep band made things interesting after Hausen buried his second triple of the night to get the Hawkeyes to the 67-point plateau. As the adults in attendance exchanged confused expressions, the band and nearly every child in the crowd did the “6-7” motion with their hands, which continued until Iowa scored its next point.

The Hawkeyes took a few minutes to get that next point, but Folguieras made it well worth the wait. With Iowa leading 67-39, the junior made a hard cut to the basket, where Trevin Jirak found him for a right-handed hammer, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Though there were still seven minutes and change left on the clock, the mass exodus of fans signaled the Hawkeyes were well on their way to an easy win. A sloppy final minutes irritated McCollum, but Iowa had more than earned the triumph.

Up next

The Hawkeyes return to action on Thursday, Nov. 20 for a matchup against Chicago State of the Northeast Conference. The Cougars currently sit at 0-5 on the season after losing to Minnesota in Minneapolis tonight.

Tip off is set for 6:00 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.