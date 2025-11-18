IC venues and musicians support each other through local music

A mirror disco ball spins around and around while audience members mimic its movement. Light bounces between smiles and nodding heads and for a few hours inside an Iowa City venue, the crowd and the musicians become a shared pulse, defining the city’s vibrant live music scene.
This energy isn’t limited to one night or one stage — it’s part of a larger effort to keep live music alive year-round.
Eric Johnson is the development director at Summer of the Arts, a local organization that works to provide free entertainment for Iowa City residents all year through seasonal programming, the Holiday Thieves Market, and more. These monthly events are a major contributing factor in local musicians getting their starts in the industry.
Johnson said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization was established in 2005 as a way to manage the four main music events in Iowa City at the time: the Friday Night Concert Series, the Iowa Arts Festival, the Iowa City Jazz Festival, and a precursor to the Drive-In Movie Series.
The musicians for the festivals are chosen by committees consisting mostly of Iowa City volunteers and Summer of the Arts staff members who read applications submitted by musicians and bands. Musicians come from all over Iowa, including Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, and the Quad Cities.
“It’s really gratifying,” Johnson said. “There’s a really, really rich local music scene.”
As development director, Johnson’s responsibilities include fundraising for free events. All festivals are funded by sponsors — the largest being the City of Iowa City.
“It’s the support of people who understand the importance of live music in a community and want to make sure that it’s accessible to everybody,” Johnson said.
In addition to working and interacting with local musicians, Johnson is a member of two bands: Stare Into the Night and The Remainders.
“The interaction of playing with people is really gratifying,” Johnson said. “Like, the feeling of it’s not about me, it’s just about what we’re doing together on stage.”
Summer of the Arts Board President Creighton Gaynor is a member of every festival selection committee. Gaynor meets with other board members and Iowa City volunteers. Together they select musicians based on their personal preferences and what the community might be interested in.
Gaynor is also a percussionist for the Caribbean band Jumbies and runs his own booking agency called Natural Talent Music. He got the idea for the booking agency in 2007 but established it as an official business in 2021.
Over his musical career, Gaynor realized musicians did not like booking themselves for gigs, and he became familiar with the business side of music.
“Getting to interact with these musicians and seeing what they’re doing, being part of the machine that gives them a platform to present their art, and being part of the support system for live, local art, that’s pretty awesome for me. I love that,” Gaynor said.
Joe Gephart, a Muscatine, Iowa local who moved to Iowa City for college, found his sound with his band Nongrata.
Nongrata’s current members started playing together in 2022 and plays at a variety of venues in Iowa City. Gephart emphasized how multiple venues — Elray’s Live & Dive, Gabe’s, and Wildwood Saloon, for example — accentuate Iowa City as a breeding ground for upcoming local artists.
Gabe’s specifically feels like a hotspot for Gephart because of its rich history of supporting local musicians, with the venue’s weekly calendar always full.
Gephart emphasized how inspiring it feels for him to play on a stage where other famous bands, such as Nirvana or The Smashing Pumpkins, also played.
“Everyone’s favorite band was a local band at one point,” he said.
Two members of the band Dark Agenda, Joshua Ludley and Jesse Albaugh, also played during live sets at Gabe’s. Ludley, in particular, saw one of his first live shows there.
“I remember being 16 years old going up to Gabe’s,” Ludley said. “Anytime they’d have something there, we’d go up there.”
The two members met in 2015 and established the band in Anamosa, Iowa. Since 2018, Dark Agenda has expanded and performed throughout Iowa,
including in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque, and the Quad Cities. The other three members of the band include bassist Dan Bieber, rhythm guitarist Eddie Coyle, and new drummer Devin Royer.
In addition to robust opportunities to hear live music on any given night, the community of local musicians in Iowa City is special, Gephart said.
While most local musicians compete for attention, everyone is still friendly and supportive of each other’s music in Iowa City, Gephart said. Local bands show up to each other’s gigs, offer advice, help foster connections, and overall aid in the growth of other local musicians, he said.
Along with local musicians creating a supportive environment, Gephart noted how the fans and attendees of local shows are always down to jam out to all types of music. This is a trait which encourages Nongrata to play its own, unique sound.
Community isn’t the only way Nongrata feels supported by its city. Inner Light Records, an Iowa City-based recording and rehearsal studio, works with Nongrata to help them produce and record singles.
Aristotle Mihalopoulos, mainly referred to as “Ari,” opened Inner Light Records in 1999 after graduating from the University of Iowa. During his time at the UI, Mihalopoulos took a class on recording technology, which allowed him to learn the tricks and trades of the recording industry.
Since opening his studio doors, Mihalopoulos has successfully recorded and produced artists of all genres and has produced material for CBS Sports, including Courtside with Seth Davis, Comedy Central, The Showbiz Show with David Spade, The Game Show Network, and more.
To be supportive of artists, Mihalopoulos offers affordable pricing, charging each band differently depending on what they try to do.
As an Iowa City native, Mihalopoulos always felt encouraged to pursue artistic ventures in Iowa City, leading him to open the first studio of its kind in the area. For local musicians, Mihalopoulos hopes to act as a liaison by bringing something to Iowa City they cannot find elsewhere in the area.
According to Mihalopoulos, much of his own production process could have been accelerated if he had a resource like Inner Light while growing his career as the lead singer of the band Destrophy.
“All I can do is offer,” Mihalopoulos said. “There’s a place here that’s friendly and capable.”
Dark Agenda discovered Mihalopoulos through its 2019 metal festival in Cedar Rapids. According to Albaugh, Mihalopoulos offered them an affordable rate, and they recorded their first song, “Lilith,” in 2019.
While working with Dark Agenda, Mihalopoulos was able to accommodate Albaugh’s dislike of the metronome. For Albaugh, metronomes don’t have the same musical energy as a kick drum, so he disliked playing alongside them. However, as a lead guitarist, it was important for him to keep on time, so he followed the drummers, who in turn played along with metronomes.
“We’ll record a song four or five times, and then he’ll take the best parts out of that song and compile them together,” Ludley said. “That way [Jesse’s] playing along with the drummer versus the metronome.”
For the metal band, 2019 was a year of opportunities. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band had a chance to perform at Oklahoma State Penitentiary, the location of the film “Shawshank Redemption,” but COVID-19 caused their show to be canceled.
After the pandemic, they headlined for the Brazilian band Sepultura at Wildwood Saloon, with an estimated 600-person attendance at that show.
In 2026, the band is excited to work with a new drummer and is writing new music.
“I’m just glad the music scene came back, because during COVID-19 we were like, ‘What the f— are we going to do?’” Albaugh said. “For the longest time, we didn’t know if the music scene was going to come back, and thank God it has, and it’s come back pretty strong.”
Johnson and Gaynor agreed their favorite part of working with local musicians is seeing the audience’s reaction to the performers.
“We’re surrounded by screens in our daily lives, and I think it’s different and interesting to experience people playing music right in front of us,” Johnson said.