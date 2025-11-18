IC venues and musicians support each other through local music

A mirror disco ball spins around and around while audience members mimic its movement. Light bounces between smiles and nodding heads and for a few hours inside an Iowa City venue, the crowd and the musicians become a shared pulse, defining the city’s vibrant live music scene.

This energy isn’t limited to one night or one stage — it’s part of a larger effort to keep live music alive year-round.

Eric Johnson is the development director at Summer of the Arts, a local organization that works to provide free entertainment for Iowa City residents all year through seasonal programming, the Holiday Thieves Market, and more. These monthly events are a major contributing factor in local musicians getting their starts in the industry.

Johnson said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization was established in 2005 as a way to manage the four main music events in Iowa City at the time: the Friday Night Concert Series, the Iowa Arts Festival, the Iowa City Jazz Festival, and a precursor to the Drive-In Movie Series.

The musicians for the festivals are chosen by committees consisting mostly of Iowa City volunteers and Summer of the Arts staff members who read applications submitted by musicians and bands. Musicians come from all over Iowa, including Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, and the Quad Cities.