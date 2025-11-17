What University of Iowa students are grateful for this Thanksgiving

As daylight becomes more scarce and the air grows cooler in Iowa City, Thanksgiving — and the break associated with it — offers a brief sigh of relief for stressed students at the University of Iowa. It’s a moment for students to distance themselves from discussion boards and morning classes, a time allotted for Hawkeyes to ground themselves and reflect on the things supporting them through this year.

For many students, these lifelines are represented in two forms — those who shaped them long before they stepped onto campus, and those who continue to shape them during their time here.

The holidays steer UI second-year student Ian Hawks’ mind immediately homeward.

“I don’t see [my family] very often, or as often as I would like to anymore — especially my sister,” Hawkes said.

Similar to many homesick, out-of-state Hawkeyes, the time spent on campus makes the week-long break at home especially meaningful. Family takes center stage in third-year UI student Collin Livesay’s Thanksgiving reflections, too.

“I would definitely say my family — I know it might be a basic answer,” he said, laughing at how universal his response was.

Gratitude doesn’t always have to be extravagant or complicated. Standing outside on a surprisingly warm November afternoon outside the Pappajohn Business Building, Livesay added another touch of seasonal gratitude.

“I’m also thankful for this weather. We’re finally having some nice, sunny days and there’s probably not many left. I’ll enjoy them while I can,” he said.

For second-year UI student gymnast Nolan Levy, who balances athletics with academics, Thanksgiving is an overdue reunion. Some students are missing specific little faces they don’t see often enough.

“I miss my nieces back at home,” UI second-year student Caleb Cruz said, he’s eager to get back home to be reunited with the ones he loves most.

Other students acknowledge that while family serves as an important foundation, the connections they’ve made and the life they’ve built at Iowa wrap them in another thick layer of gratitude. UI second-year student Paige Owens noted that the relationships she’s formed on campus have undoubtedly shaped her college experience.

“I’m grateful for all of my friends that I made at Iowa, and my family as well,” she said.

Owens also spoke on the often overlooked aspect pertaining to UI students during the stress of exams and projects, sharing how grateful she was for her ability to receive an education.

UI second-year student Leah Chandlee shared this sentiment, expressing her gratitude for her classes and the purpose they serve in not only her education, but also the crossroads they create.

“I’m thankful for my classes, because I feel like they bring my friends and me together, and they bring other connections with students who I may not have met otherwise,” Chandlee said.

Whereas lecture halls and group projects often feel routine, her perspective can help to reframe these commonly mundane tasks into methods of forming connections and strengthening relationships.

Friendships constructed at Iowa often quickly and unexpectedly came to the surface repeatedly in student conversations.

“I’m thankful for my friendships.” UI second-year student Jilly Nielsen nodded in agreement before echoing the sentiment almost verbatim “I’m thankful for all the friends I’ve made,” UI second-year student Avery Buchholz said.

The responses all generalize to a recurring truth on campus. For many Hawkeyes, personal connections are the reliable backbone of their college experience. Patterns surface surrounding gratitude rooted in people, shaped by community, and sharpened by the distance that comes with growing up.