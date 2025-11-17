UI project to assist students with disabilities

Following a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, a University of Iowa professor is set to lead a project on increasing STEM education and employment for students with disabilities.

UI Professor of Counselor Education Allison Levine will lead Project Strengthening Training and Employment Models for Readiness in STEM within Vocational Rehabilitation, which will work to provide better access to STEM education and employment for students within the vocational program.

Levine said the grant period for the project is five years.

“In the first year, we are looking at the existing curriculum, refining it, and getting input from our experts in STEM, in education, in employment, and in disability [services],” Levine said.

Levine said the project will address concerns about students with disabilities not being able to have access to opportunities.

“Something I’ve always been interested in is some of the disability bias experiences in specifically the STEM field and related to STEM education and employment,” Levine said.

Levine said faculty from the UI will be involved in the project, as well as faculty from Western Virginia University and community organizations, such as Greater Iowa City Inc. The project will be overseen by an advisory board that includes experts in STEM education and vocational rehabilitation counseling, which helps students with disabilities overcome barriers in employment.

“We have an advisory board and folks from the community from different organizations and schools, who are going to be a part of providing input into what we do and how we develop the curriculum,” Levine said.

The project will proceed to initial pilot testing and extensive training for rehabilitation counselors, STEM teachers, and employers in 2026.

Ken Brown, the departmental executive officer of the UI Education Policy and Leadership Studies Department, is joining the project to provide expertise in utilizing artificial intelligence sufficiently and networking with employers in the STEM field. Brown said the researchers are utilizing pre-existing technology, including simulations to help train students and employers.

“The primary technology that’s important to use is simulations so that the young people who are looking for work and the managers who are interviewing young people who have disabilities have some practice,” Brown said. “We know that these computer-based simulations will be very helpful, and it may be the AI that helps us produce even more simulated practice opportunities.”

Maddi Brenner, an AI support team consultant, said she will help examine how the technology will be implemented for the project.

“My role is mostly up to mediate and understand how those things are integrated ethically and responsibly and in the lens of the audience,” Brenner said.

Brown said that he and the research team are hoping to develop a model that helps employers in other communities ensure they have the resources and experience of hiring students in the vocational program and for those students to have more accessibility in getting jobs within the STEM field.

“We really want to have a positive impact on the employment outcomes of young people,” Brown said. “We’re a research team that wants to be a partner with employers, schools, and the vocational rehab specialists so that the work that each of them benefits.”

Levine said as the testing occurs, the research team will seek volunteers statewide for feedback on the simulations from the AI models to ensure STEM teachers, rehabilitation counselors, and employers can help students with disabilities overcome any difficulties with employment.

“Eventually, it’ll be available nationally,” Levine said. “We’re just going to start here with our folks in Iowa, and then we’ll be able to expand and hopefully scale up.”