UI experts break down the physics behind recent aurora borealis event

The bright multicolored lights of the aurora borealis have been spotted shining in the sky above Iowa City. This breathtaking phenomenon is usually reserved for areas closer to the Earth’s poles, but due to increased geomagnetic activity, Midwesterners have been able to witness the spectacle.

Experts on the phenomenon from the University of Iowa educated attendees on the physics that cause the aurora borealis.

The board of experts consisted of UI Director of Graduate Studies Allison Jaynes, Postdoctoral Research Fellow Shannon Hill, Ph.D., and graduate students Jodie McLennan, Andrea Minot, Lily Daneshmand, and Jessica Mondoskin. They discussed how the lights get such striking colors, why they’re making an appearance here, and what scientists are doing to record and study the lights.

Guests were also treated to deliciously creative aurora colored sugar cookies and visual experiments of the visible light spectrum and plasma rings.

The experts likened the effect of Earth’s magnetic field to a rock in a stream. They said to imagine water diverting around the rock — it is temporarily disrupted before joining again behind it. This is how solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere.

In this model, the rock represents Earth and its magnetic shield, the flowing water represents the solar plasma streaming from the sun, and the aurora occurs in the regions where this flow becomes turbulent and energized — similar to the whitewater swirling around the rock. Although simplified, this analogy offers a helpful mental model for understanding a process otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

Daneshmand linked the recent advancement of our knowledge of auroral patterns to the contributions of citizen science, a term used to describe when the volunteer public contributes to scientific research by collecting data.

“Work hard in STEM classes. Math, physics, computer programming, and electronics are all super useful subjects for auroral scientists to know. Secondly, don’t be afraid to explore and approach everything with curiosity! In my opinion, this attitude is crucial for being a good scientist,” Minot said.

For those who want to aid in the collection of data on the northern lights, Daneshmand said websites like Aurorasaurus and Skywarden would be a great place to start. She also thinks the lights may be less frequent in the near future.

“Space weather events will likely begin to drop off again as the sun heads into solar minimum over the next several years,” Daneshmand said. “However, the sun is still very active at the moment. The best times to see aurora will be in the fall and spring months, so keep an eye out during those times, especially.”