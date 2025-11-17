Review | ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ — now I wish I didn’t

Two months ago, my mom alerted me that a third movie in the “Now You See Me” series was coming out. Her text was the only marketing I had seen for this movie.

As a child, I remember being fascinated by the practical magic in the small but mighty “Now You See Me” movies. I loved watching behind the scenes clips during commercial breaks, showing the viewers how the crew was able to pull off almost all the magic acts without CGI. The craftsmanship of the movie had me in a chokehold.

In “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” three squatter teens pull off a fake reunion for the renowned magic group the Four Horsemen, only to rob one of the audience members who happens to be a cryptocurrency scammer.

This stunt gets the attention of not just Jesse Eisenberg’s character, Atlas, but the mysterious secret vigilante group, The Eye, who seek to have these new three magicians prove themselves to become a part of this elite group.

Honestly, I can say this plot feels almost underwhelming. They do team up to try and take down a billionaire diamond mine owner — franchise bread and butter — but the stakes don’t feel as extreme as the movie seems to want them to.

I personally pinpoint it to the villain of the story, billionaire Veronica Vanderberg, played by Rosamund Pike. With her power, she has opened up a diamond mine, claiming it is the only one operating without violence. Throughout the movie, the viewer learns very incriminating things about her, though.

Vanderberg’s father was connected to the Nazis and her family owns a heart-shaped diamond called the “Heart Diamond” that supposedly connects to this dirt.

Arms dealers from across the war-ridden Middle East are seen at her events, possibly on her payroll. More mysteriously, soon after her mother’s suicide as a result of her husband’s infidelity, the housemaid’s brakes failed and caused a fatal car accident.

While Vanderberg does end up revealing skeletons in her closet, most of these plot lines don’t seem to go anywhere. The Four Horsemen team up and depart from the three new teens during an event to distract Vanderberg. But when she has them trapped, instead of giving any connection to the other mysteries, she just says she hates magicians before attempting to kill them.

For a movie about practical magic tricks, there were far fewer actually used. Some standout moments were around magic. These parts of the movie seem less impressive than my memory of the movies prior.

This new installment is heavy on the heist part, causing the characters to use more sleight of hand for convenience. This was either CGI or a bit impossible unless you willingly decide to dumb yourself down.

Like the first scheme, the three newbies enact to rob the crypto bro, how no one in the audience noticed the Four Horsemen were just projections onto a see-through tarp is beyond me.

In the middle of the movie, the young and old magicians have what I can only describe as a ‘magician off’ to show off what they can do. Being laughably out of place, I can only imagine that this “magician off” was included in the movie to make up for the lack of other kinds of magic tricks.

Out of all the movies from the franchise, unless someone like my mom desperately wants to watch this movie, I will not be rewatching the third. It’s less of a torture to watch with friends, so I encourage you to bring some along to laugh at the absurdity.