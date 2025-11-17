Point/Counterpoint | Family vs Friendsgiving dinners

Family Thanksgiving

When it comes to the holiday season, people mentally prepare themselves to see their family and all the questions along with quality time. This year, I am looking forward to being able to spend quality time with my family, though.

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, I think about all the memories I have made around the holiday. I remember how excited I always was to figure out whose house the meal would be at and what foods I could help make — even at a young age. Most people think of Thanksgiving and only look forward to the food, but what makes the day special is the people it is spent with.

Though I will always support a great Friendsgiving, the amount of time I have spent away from home at college has made me more appreciative of those few days I get to go back. I have a large and close family, so when I was at home, it made me want to find a way out.

I do not get to see the people I love and grew up with as often anymore, so I find myself longing for their company more. Even though this is only my second year away from home, I have truly started to value the small amount of time I get to spend with my loved ones that I took for granted before.

Even though I am guilty of enjoying a Thanksgiving with my friends here and there, I can now acknowledge how important it is to cherish the time you get with your family.

I spend more time with my friends than I do with my family these days, so I am excited to get the chance to see those I have spent all semester missing. The fact all the food will be provided for me is also a plus when it comes to spending the holiday with my loved ones.

Although I will not be able to travel home for Thanksgiving, I know I will be calling those back home to remind them how thankful I am for them. I can hardly wait until I can visit home again and enjoy a meal with all of those awaiting my return.

Friendsgiving

At its core, Thanksgiving is about spending time with the people you are grateful for in your life. It’s a time to honor the gifts we often take advantage of. When it’s time to go around the table and share what we are grateful for, a majority of the time we are talking about the people in our lives, about our found family with our friends. So why wouldn’t you want to share that holiday with them?

There are benefits to spending Thanksgiving with family — it allows you to connect with people you may not see very often, and it is a big part of the holiday. But that doesn’t mean it is the best option.

Family can often bring an extra level of stress and uncertainty. There is a barrier you have to work through and lines you have to carefully walk. With friends, this isn’t the case.

These are the people who understand your everyday life, so there’s no need to play up your recent promotion or skim the truth about your love life. You can take the holiday and relax with the people who are closest to you.

A Friendsgiving can make a stressful holiday simpler. Staying with friends will likely keep you close to home and take away the added stress and cost of traveling back home. Besides the company, there is no reason the holiday needs to change. You can still create the dishes important to you and even learn traditions from different families.

Others will say holidays are for the family, and that can be true. It is a special time where you get to connect with the people you love. Remember, it is still your holiday and you’re free to celebrate it however you like, though. Whether that’s in your hometown with your family or in your own house with the people that you have brought into your life, Thanksgiving is for being with the people that you love, and there are no qualifications for that.