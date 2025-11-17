The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Arts & Culture: Style in Session

University of Iowa students express themselves through fashion and style on campus.
Kamila Muniz, DITV Arts & Culture
November 17, 2025
