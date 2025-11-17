COGS files highest-level grievance accusing UI of policy violations

University of Iowa graduate student workers, including teaching and research assistants, say they were blindsided this fall by an extra unexpected $1,500 in tuition bills, prompting their union, the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students, or COGS, to file a formal grievance accusing the university of quietly changing long-standing tuition remission practices.

The grievance states the unexpected charges stem from the university reclassifying certain tuition categories without notifying their students or departments, a shift they argue blindsided RAs and TAs who rely on consistent remission to budget, or tuition coverage, for the year.

COGS is a UI graduate student workers’ union representing teaching and research assistants. The union files grievances when it finds university policies or actions violate workers’ rights, contracts, or long-standing practices.

Campus Chief Steward Will Tjeltveit assists with high-level grievances at the university.

Tjeltveit said there are four levels of grievances for levying complaints against the university: Level zero, where the union tries to resolve the issue informally, without university involvement, and levels one through three, where formal complaints are brought before departmental executives.

RELATED: COGS webinar provides clarity around anti-DEI legislation

The union is currently filing a level three grievance, alleging the university decided to stop fully covering tuition for certain College of Education graduate workers without proper notice, which they claim surprised several students.

Tjelveit said the union tries to resolve issues informally first, but escalates them when the university violates policy or fails to communicate major changes.

“We really see it as a violation of the general principle, something that has been thought over and won by graduate workers here at Iowa for that full tuition remission, but also specifically that the university really failed all of these workers by not providing any kind of proper notice about this difference,” Tjelveit said.

COGS Bargaining and Grievance Committee member at-large Jacob Payne said there is a difference between bargaining and grievances.

“Bargaining is when we try to ask for a raise or ask for benefits to change. They’re legally binding, and not just in employment standards, which can change at any time,” he said. “We ask for improvements when we’re bargaining, and if there are problems, violations of the contract or the standards, that’s when we would file a grievance.”

Current COGS President Olivia Jones said the union has bargained with the Iowa Board of Regents to protect graduate students’ wages, but also raises issues on ensuring there are proper grievance procedures and providing support when students face unexpected fees or unfair treatment.

“The only thing that we can bargain with the Board of Regents is wages, but we always bring our version to them on things like health care, grievance processes, and fees to make sure students are protected,” they said.

Jones said graduate students are often unable to leave a bad advisor who has treated them unfairly due to degree requirements, so the union acts as a third-party advocate to prevent retaliation.

“Our bosses are usually our advisors,” they said. “A lot of students are afraid of retaliation, afraid that they won’t get good recommendations if they go against their boss. So the grievance procedure acts as COGS, as a third party, so that a student doesn’t have to go into that any disciplinary meeting alone.”

Tjeltveit said COGS is cautiously optimistic about winning the grievance.

“I think we’re hopeful that the university will recognize that what they’re doing in this instance is wrong and a real betrayal of trust that graduate workers have been putting in them,” he said. “I also think even if we win this grievance, the university will likely continue to try similar changes. The reason we’re likely to win at least part of this case is because the university didn’t provide proper notice.”

COGS is now waiting for the UI to issue a formal response to the grievance.

If the university denies the grievance, COGS can appeal it to the next level. With the grievance at level three, the next step could be arbitration — the final step in a grievance procedure where an independent third party reviews the case and issues a binding decision, which has not occurred since COGS has been an organization.