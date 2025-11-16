X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa men’s wrestling’s loss to Ohio State

The No. 3-ranked Iowa men’s wrestling team made it all the way to the final round of the National Dual Invitational on Sunday evening, dropping the final dual to No. 4 Ohio State, 27-12.

It took five bouts until 165-pounder Michael Caliendo recorded the squad’s first takedown on the Buckeyes. Yes, you read that right. Iowa wrestling went five whole matches without a single takedown.

While the latter half of the lineup picked up some late momentum, by that time, the damage from Ohio State had already been done. At that point, the Buckeyes were up 21-0 over Iowa when Caliendo picked up the team’s first win in a 4-1 sudden victory.

On the bright side, the Hawkeyes gained $150,000 in prize money for the program; fans across the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, aired their frustration. Iowa wrestling will pick up action on Nov. 21 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a 7:30 p.m. dual against Pittsburgh.

Why even go out there if you are just gonna run away the whole match? — Jeff Albert (@realJDA79) November 17, 2025

5 matches. 0 takedowns. Let’s shoot for 10! Absolutely embarrassing. — SaltyGoldfish64 (@GoldfishSalty64) November 17, 2025

Brian Ferentz Offense — Bar Stool All Sports (@BarstoolAllSpor) November 17, 2025

pic.twitter.com/VTJRnDINDA — Alex J Springman (@Springtime0502) November 17, 2025

Another year of 0 offense. Great. @TomBrandsHAWK throwing this program into the trash — QCHawk (@qc_hawk) November 17, 2025

Did Tom tell the team not to shoot and just hang on? Wow, this is not the Iowa Way. Iowa has more stall warnings than points and shots combined — Scott Thomas Conrad (@hwki4life) November 17, 2025

Embarrassing prep from the brands — Bob Sacamana (@BSacamana) November 17, 2025

Sad to say, but we almost need this type of humiliation if we’re ever going to get a qualified head coach. — Tom’s Takes (@TomBarnes1212) November 17, 2025