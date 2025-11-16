The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa men’s wrestling’s loss to Ohio State

The Hawkeyes struggled offensively against the Buckeyes, failing to register a takedown until about halfway through the bout.
Jackson Miller, Sports Reporter
November 16, 2025
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa 149-pound Ryder Block returns Ohio State No.10 149-pound Ethan Stiles to the mat during the championship session of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Stiles defeated Block 3-2. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 27-12.

The No. 3-ranked Iowa men’s wrestling team made it all the way to the final round of the National Dual Invitational on Sunday evening, dropping the final dual to No. 4 Ohio State, 27-12. 

It took five bouts until 165-pounder  Michael Caliendo recorded the squad’s first takedown on the Buckeyes. Yes, you read that right. Iowa wrestling went five whole matches without a single takedown. 

While the latter half of the lineup picked up some late momentum, by that time, the damage from Ohio State had already been done. At that point, the Buckeyes were up 21-0 over Iowa when Caliendo picked up the team’s first win in a 4-1 sudden victory. 

On the bright side, the Hawkeyes gained $150,000 in prize money for the program; fans across the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, aired their frustration. Iowa wrestling will pick up action on Nov. 21 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a 7:30 p.m. dual against Pittsburgh. 

