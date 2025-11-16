‘The Classical Style’ brings a comedic twist to an opera

“The Classical Style: An Opera (of Sorts)” subverts expectations of the genre by making fun of classical composers typically featured in these concerts.

does exactly that. The show, written by librettist Jeremy Denk with a score by Steven Stucky, performed at Voxman from Nov. 13-15.

The story centers around three classical composers: Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Joseph Haydn, and their quest to find Charles Rosen, an author and musician who wrote a book of the same name about their legacies.

Caleb Haselhuhn played Rosen. Having performed opera at the University of Iowa since 2022, he described the production as a child of Saturday Night Live and the opera.

“It’s funny and crazy and there are a lot of sort of figurative, fun elements about it and then you walk away having learned something about classical music and then also things about opera,” Haselhuhn said.

Divided into seven scenes, the first opens with the three composers in heaven, standing by 3D printed busts of themselves.

According to Abbigail Coté, Ph.D., the UI Director of Opera, the cast got a chance to work with Denk when he was in Iowa City in October. Denk described the play as a “muppetization” of the composers, Coté said.

“Beethoven is always grumpy and always slow, I don’t think he was like that in real life, but that’s how we think of him now,” Coté said. “Haydn’s always annoyed he’s not the center of attention. He’s not nearly as famous as the other two, so that makes sense, and Mozart is kind of wild and crazy, and that’s how we know him from his history.”

Within the first scene, the three composers established their stereotypical personas, beginning with a humorous reading of a letter by Mozart. In an operatic solo, Mozart requests the royalties for the 1984 film “Amadeus,” claiming that if they were going to use his name in a movie about him, he wanted the money for it, which had the audience laughing.

The production also used humor to educate its audience. As Rosen gives a lecture on tonality, personifications of the musical tonic, dominant, and subdominant chords enter into a “love triangle,” which in music terms is known as the circle of fifths.

Addison Cribbs, a first-year UI student, played the role of the coy Subdominant who captured the attention of self-centered Tonic, much to the jealousy of the Dominant chord. Cribbs’ favorite moment in the performance was scene three, where the manic Mozart flirts with the Subdominant, making a crude joke about licking her behind before being dragged off stage.

Cribbs said this was her first time performing in an opera, having only performed in musicals prior to college.

“[Opera is] very over-the-top, so you can take a character way beyond what you think it would be, and the music is so intricate,” Cribbs said.

Rosen said Mozart was the first composer to favor the subdominant chord in his compositions, making his flirtations with the personified chord all the more hilarious. While Rosen lectured on the composer, a live orchestra played Mozart’s compositions.

Caroline Clay, UI assistant professor of acting and voice for the actor, was in attendance and intrigued by Rosen.

“As someone in academia, I’m now curious,” Clay said. “I have to get his book and pull up who he was — and who he is.”

Coté hoped attendees would enjoy the production. She acknowledged there would be some first-time opera-goers and some opera lovers in the audience and hoped they could all find something to enjoy.

“If they’re new, I would just love them to feel like they had a great time, that it was surprising and fun. For people who have seen a lot of opera and love opera, I hope they just feel really tickled by how genius Steven Stucky’s score is, because there are so many musical quotes,” Coté said. “It’s magically something for everyone, not every opera is like that.”