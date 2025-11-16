Sierra launches new Coralville location

Sierra’s first morning in Coralville began with a line of shoppers stretching out the door, as the national outdoor and active-lifestyle retailer kicked off its grand opening with tote bag giveaways, gift cards hidden by employees throughout the store , and a $10,000 donation to a local nonprofit.

The company, formerly Sierra Trading Post, was founded in 1986 in Nevada and later acquired by TJX Companies, the parent company of stores like Marshalls, Home Goods, and T.J. Maxx, according to Sierra’s blog. Sierra now operates stores across the U.S., with the Coralville location being the fifth in Iowa.

Located at 2515 Corridor Way, Suite 5, in Coralville, Sierra sells discounted outdoor gear, home goods, pet supplies, and men and women’s activewear as part of the TJX family of off-price retailers.

Marita Weatherspoon, manager at Sierra, said the team at Sierra was expecting a strong turnout for their opening day. Doors opened Saturday at 8 a.m.

“We had a nice long line at the front at 8 a.m., so it’s very exciting,” Weatherspoon said. “It seems like people have been talking about it for weeks now, with all the signs coming up around town.”

Customers walking in on Saturday were greeted with a free branded tote bag and fanny pack, and employees encouraged shoppers to look for $25 gift cards hidden around the store to redeem at checkout.

Customer Tom Haas of Iowa City said his wife, Annette Haas, had been waiting months for the store to open and that they were excited to visit on opening day.

“I have the T.J. Maxx credit card, and I love it,” Annette Haas said. “Every time we go to Madison and Milwaukee with our kids, we have to hit Sierra every time.”

Weatherspoon said in celebration of the opening, the company donated $10,000 to local nonprofit Houses into Homes, an organization that provides beds, furniture, and other household items for citizens of Johnson County who are experiencing homelessness or other crisis situations.

“We value family, always, and we’ve got a very close-knit group,” Weatherspoon said. “So we love the fact that [Houses into Homes] is saying, ‘Here’s a house, but we’re also going to make it into your home.’ It doesn’t feel like your home until it’s filled with your own things, and the fact that they are able to do that for families is great.”

Laurie Graham, an Iowa City customer on opening day, said she’s a longtime T.J. Maxx fan and has visited Sierra stores in Colorado. She arrived early, hoping to get ahead on Christmas shopping.

“Sierra has nice stuff that sometimes you aren’t able to find online,” Graham said. “It’s nice to be able to go and touch it, feel it.”

Graham said she found size 14 shoes for her son-in-law, a size she said is often difficult to track down.

Weatherspoon is looking forward to the store joining the Coralville community.

“We’re super excited to be in the area, and thankful that everyone has received us so well today,” Weatherspoon said.