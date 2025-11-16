No. 3 Iowa wrestling falls short in final round of National Duals

TULSA, Oklahoma — In the pursuit of $200,000, the No. 3 Iowa wrestling fell short, dropping to No. 4 Ohio State 27-12 in the final round of the National Duals.

While the Hawkeyes failed to live up to their exceedingly high expectations, head coach Tom Brands was appreciative of the back half of the lineup, as it proved to be a strong point for Iowa in the dual.

“It’s a sign of resiliency,” Brands said. “It’s a sign of staying in there. We have to score more points, and we have to work on that.”

Weak start

Fresh off an upset victory, No. 10-ranked Dean Peterson was first up again, this time against unranked Nic Bouzakis. Bouzakis struck first with a three-point takedown and then quickly wrapped Peterson in a cradle, eventually winning by fall at the 1:34 mark.

Trailing 6-0, Iowa leaned on 133-pounder Drake Ayala. Ayala gave up two takedowns to No. 8 Ben Davino in the first period, but responded with two shifty escapes to move the score to 6-2.

An escape and takedown by Davino extended the Buckeye lead to 10-2, but two Ayala escapes moved the Hawkeyes’ deficit to six. Davino held onto the lead to take the second Buckeye victory in a row, giving Ohio State a 9-0 team advantage.

Looking to turn Iowa’s luck around, 141-pound No. 9 Nasir Bailey squared off against No. 1 Jesse Mendez. But It was all Mendez, however, as the senior earned four takedowns and earned four points from three stalling penalties to win 17-1 by technical fall.

Down 14-0, Ryder Block took the mat against No. 10 Ethan Stites. Block controlled the majority of the first and second periods, gaining 1:57 of riding time. An escape by Block in the third broke the scoring drought, but a late takedown by Stites was the deciding factor in the match and he escaped with a 3-2 triumph.

Still searching for their first win of the dual, 157-pound Victor Voinovich III took on No. 9 Brandon Cannon. Cannon kept the Ohio State momentum, dominating Voinovich after recording four takedowns to record a major decision victory, 14-2.

Strong finish

With no takedowns in the match, No. 2 Michael Caliendo ran out looking to spark any life into the Hawkeyes. Facing off against No. 16 Paddy Gallagher, Gallagher was first on the board, recording an escape in the first period. Caliendo rallied an escape of his own to even the score at 1-1, eventually heading into sudden death. Caliendo quickly took advantage of the early moments of sudden death, recording a swift 4-1 takedown, bringing the team score to 21-3.

Next, No. 2 Patrick Kennedy was pitted against No. 9 Carson Kharchla. In a low-scoring affair, Kennedy and Kharchla headed a 1-1 grudge match that was sent into sudden death. Kennedy, like Caliendo, found a way to dig deep and record a takedown for a 4-1 Hawkeye victory.

After two victories in a row, No. 2 184-pounder Angelo Ferrari faced off against fourth-year No. 7 Dylan Fishback. Fishback struck first with an escape in the second period, but Ferrari would even the playing field with an escape of his own.

Ferrari did pick up a late takedown in the third, but the call was overturned, sending yet another match to sudden death. Here, Ferrari kept the win streak going, defeating Fishback after getting a crafty takedown to win, 4-1.

Now down 21-9, 197-pound Massoma Endene went against third-year Buckeye Seth Schumate. Schumate recorded an early first-period takedown to gain a 3-0 lead, but two escapes followed by a takedown and three-point nearfall by Endene allowed the Hawkeye to cruise to victory.

With Ben Kueter not weighing in and Gage Marty battling through injuries, Iowa medically forfeited the heavyweight match, giving Ohio State a decisive 27-12 win.

Up Next

Iowa will have four days to prepare for a home dual against unranked Pittsburgh on Nov. 21. The Panthers are currently 3-0 after besting Navy, Buffalo, and Princeton.

Action on the mat is set for 7:30 pm in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.