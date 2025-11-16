Iowa men’s wrestling advances to finals of National Duals with 18-16 victory over Oklahoma State

TULSA, Okla. — No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling edged No. 4 Oklahoma State, 18-16, in the semifinals of the National Duals Invitational in the Cowboys’ home state. The Hawkeyes will advance to the championship bout against Ohio State.

With media swarming around Iowa head coach Tom Brands after the meet, the famed Hawkeye legend was thrilled with his team’s efforts in enemy territory.

“It’s always a good time to wrestle Oklahoma State, whether it be in Iowa or Oklahoma,” Brands said. “We went and got one. We wrestled well and need to get better as a team.”

Dean Peterson gave Iowa an early lead with an upset at 125-pounds, taking down Oklahoma State’s second-ranked Troy Spratley. The Cowboy got on the board first with a three-point takedown in the first period, but a reversal by Peterson with 45 seconds left in the first period moved the score to 3-2.

Spratley recorded an escape in the third to take a 4-2 lead over the Hawkeye, and as time dwindled to just 10 seconds left in regulation, Peterson found his clutch gene. With Spratley’s arm around Peterson’s leg, the Hawkeye rallied a clutch takedown with five seconds left to take a narrow 5-4 victory.

Iowa’s Dean Peterson scored a clutch takedown as time expired to knock off Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley, 5-4, at 125 in the semis of the 2025 National Duals Invitational sponsored by Paycom.#nationalduals pic.twitter.com/ICiPtlLfgi — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 16, 2025

“[Spratley] kind of stopped wrestling a little bit, and I felt that,” Peterson said afterwards. “Tried to work my way in, and with my speed, I was able to get behind him.”

Next up, No. 3 Drake Ayala matched up against Oklahoma State’s Ronnie Ramirez, registering another comeback victory for the Hawkeyes. Ramirez recorded the first takedown to take a 3-0 lead. Ayala came back with two escapes to bring the score to 3-2. Ramirez picked up an escape to bring the score to 4-2, but Ayala would tie the match with two points for stalling.

Now, in a sudden victory, Ayala took advantage of an exhausted Ramirez to record a takedown and bring the Iowa team lead to 6-0.

No. 9 Nassir Bailey was pitted against first-year Sergio Vega. The two spent all three periods prioritizing defense on the mat, leading to a scoreless tie at the end of regulation. Now in Iowa’s second sudden victory match, Vega used support from home fans to rally a takedown over Bailey.

Now at 6-3 in team score, 149-pound Hawkeye Ryder Block was due up next with a match against No. 4 Casey Swiderski, who fired out of the gates with a takedown. Block retaliated with a takedown of his own and two escapes to give the Hawkeye a 5-3 lead.

The unranked Iowa native held onto the narrow advantage to upset Swiderski and extend Iowa’s team score to 9-3.

“Ryder Block has been a winner his whole life, and last season’s record didn’t sit well with him,” Brands said.

Former Cowboy-turned-Hawkeye Victor Voinovich got the start at the 157-pound division, facing off against No. 4 Landon Robideau. Down six points in the team score, Robideau took advantage early, racking up four takedowns to own a 16-5 win by major decision.

The Cowboys’ climb continued with a top-five matchup against Oklahoma State first-year LaDarion Lockett and Iowa’s Michael Caliendo. Lockett, rallied an escape and takedown in the second period, but Caliendo quickly responded with a reversal to bring the score to 4-2.

Lockett would get the last laugh, recording a takedown in the waning moments to take a 7-3 win over Caliendo. The win would not come without controversy, as the takedown was reviewed twice and awarded to the Cowboy.

No. 2 Patrick Kennedy was up next with a top-10 matchup against No. 10 Alex Facundo. In another defensive match, the two found themselves in a tight 1-1 contest heading into sudden victory. Kennedy quickly struck with a strong takedown over Facundo to own a 4-1 win and give Iowa a 12-10 advantage.

Second-ranked 184-pounder Angelo Ferrari had Iowa’s second top-five matchup, this time paired against No. 4 Zack Ryder, who scored first with an escape. Ferrari immediately reacted with a takedown to own a 3-1 lead. Ferrari utilized his strong defense to gain a 4-2 win over Ryder.

Angelo Ferrari gets the 4-2 win over Zack Ryder to help Iowa advance to the finals at 2025 National Duals Invitational #nationalduals Presented by @Paycom pic.twitter.com/XJKxoAORYr — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 16, 2025

Up, 15-10, Massoma Endene extended Iowa’s winning streak with a victory over No. 10 Cody Merrill. Merrill picked up two points in the second period for an early lead. Endene rallied a takedown with a minute left, followed by a Merrill escape, bringing the score to 4-3. Endene held onto the tight lead to seal the victory for the Hawkeyes, who forfeited the heavyweight bout.

Mo Endene’s 4-3 win over Cody Merrill at 197 clinched Iowa’s 18-16 win over Oklahoma State in the National Duals semis. The Hawkeyes face Ohio State on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.#nationalduals pic.twitter.com/bDTYBIKCcM — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 16, 2025

Hawkeye second-year Ben Kueter wrestled in the heavyweight spot last season, recording a 21-9 record. He underwent surgery in the offseason and won in his first start this season against Bellarmine. Kueter hasn’t wrestled so far at National Duals, and Brands said the Hawkeye didn’t weigh in today.

“I don’t talk about injuries, but we have a guy ready to go in if we need him,” Brands said, likely alluding to Iowa third-year Gage Marty.

Iowa third-year Gage Marty is the only other heavyweight for Iowa who made the trip to Tulsa. Marty lost his match against Missouri on Saturday but suffered an injury in his later bout against Illinois.

Up Next

Iowa will face off against No. 5 Ohio State. The Buckeyes won a much-less competitive semifinal, dominating No. 2 Nebraska, 33-3.

The championship round will be at 6 p.m. in Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Live coverage of the event will be streamed on ESPN2. The Hawkeyes have won their last four duals against the Buckeyes.