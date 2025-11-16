Column | Iowa men’s wrestling’s lack of offense proved to be its Achilles’ heel at National Duals

TULSA, Okla. — The No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling team finished second at the National Duals Invitational presented on Sunday, and despite the prize money taken home by the Hawkeyes and their three wins in two days, there was much to be desired.

Iowa fell in the final to No. 4 Ohio State, 27-12, and didn’t secure a takedown in the first five matches. Fourth-year Michael Caliendo broke that streak when he executed a three-point move in sudden victory to beat Paddy Gallagher, 4-1, at 165 pounds.

Scoring points has been a focal part of the Brands brothers’ style since the two became a coaching duo for the Hawkeyes in 2008. Head coach Tom Brands preached how important it is to score more points all weekend.

“We gotta score points,” Brands said after Iowa’s 34-3 win over No. 16 Missouri on Saturday. “That’s the number one thing, score points. Keep scoring.”

The endeavor to score more points worked later that day, as Iowa defeated No. 15 Illinois on Saturday night, 24-13. The Hawkeyes outscored the Fighting Illini, 62-37, in points. That mark was the highest number of points Iowa scored all weekend.

As the tournament progressed, the points did the opposite for the Hawkeyes, who tallied 37 in their 18-16 win over No. 5 Oklahoma State and just 29 in the loss to Ohio State.

To say Iowa lacked an offensive attack would be an understatement, and it was certainly shocking to see the Hawkeyes approach each match the way they did in the final against the Buckeyes.

Unless it was in sudden victory, or the wrestler’s name was Massoma Endene, Iowa had no interest in taking shots and trying for takedowns. Instead, the Hawkeyes sat back and wrestled passively, waiting on a mistake from the opponent.

The Ohio State wrestlers immediately noticed this approach, knowing they could wrestle with an aggressive nature, and gain an early lead. The Hawkeyes had no counter to this, losing five straight matches to fall behind, 21-0, in the blink of an eye.

Seeing the Hawkeyes fail to score points, knowing Brands has preached on doing the exact opposite nearly as long as I’ve been alive, was certainly a head-scratcher. It wasn’t just a lack of execution; it was a lack of attempts.

Two specific bouts that stood out involved transfer third-year Nasir Bailey, who typically had no issue lighting up the scoreboard, showing little to no interest in scoring.

Bailey earned a technical fall win over Joey Ruzic of Illinois, securing four takedowns and a four-point near fall. Bailey’s aggressive style clearly paid off in that match, but he didn’t seem to carry it over to the next two as his opponents played passively and forced the Hawkeye to take desperate shots at the last second.

Bailey fell to Oklahoma State first-year Sergio Vega in sudden victory, 3-0. Vega slow-played Bailey the entire match, wrestling defensively and never attacking through the first three periods.

Bailey never took advantage of Vega’s timid nature, as he never attempted a shot in regular time either. Bailey finally got a hold of a single-leg in overtime, but failed to attempt a leg sweep or drive Vega to the edge, leading to Vega countering and securing the takedown himself for the win.

The lack of aggression left me confused, and I figured perhaps Bailey was just tired. That was until the junior’s next match came.

In the final, Bailey came out eerily similar to his match against Vega, but Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez took advantage of Bailey’s passive nature and racked up points, winning 17-1 by tech fall.

Jesse Mendez scored at will in the finals of the 2025 National Duals Invitational

Bailey was docked for three stalling penalties, resulting in four points for Mendez.

On the positive side, Iowa’s resiliency was on full display in the final, especially in the back half of the lineup. Caliendo, Patrick Kennedy, and Angelo Ferrari all won, 4-1, in sudden victory, securing takedowns when it mattered most.

Endene also capped off his dominant weekend with another win, taking down Seth Shumate by decision, 8-3. Endene scored 29 points through his four victories, including a pin and a 14-4 major decision.

Masoma Endene kept his incredible weekend rolling with a finals win over Seth Shumate!

The Hawkeyes still have guys who can score points and guys who can win, which is the formula for Brands, which he so eloquently spelled out back at media day: W. I. N., WIN.

“I know we’ve got some guys that are very disciplined,” Brands said. “I know we’ve got guys that are very driven, and I know that we’ve got guys that want to get better every day, so we’ll go back to work.”